For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  07 Apr 2021 18:46 |  By RnMTeam

AR Rahman to make special appearance in Indian Idol 12

MUMBAI: AR Rahman will be a special guest on Indian Idol 12 this weekend. He will be seen promoting his film 99 Songs on the show. The film marks AR Rahman's debut as a producer and writer. Contestants and judges will be excited to have Rahman as a guest on the show.

This weekend the sets of Indian Idol 12 will be echoing with melodious music as the show will welcome Oscar-winner AR Rahman. The contestants will be seen giving their 500 per cent to impress the music maestro. Meanwhile, Rahman will be seen sharing some interesting anecdotes about his career and music with everyone on the show.

A few days ago, Vishal Dadlani had retweeted a fan's tweet that requested AR Rahman to visit Indian Idol 12. Vishal wrote, “Come on, @arrahman @vishweshk. I'm sure #IndianIdol2021 would be honoured to bring #99Songs to our audience (sic).”

To which AR Rahman replied, “Yes ...we will see you there (sic).”

This weekend, Rekha was seen as a guest on Indian Idol 12. Along with the legendary actress, the contestants, judges and the audience were seen having a gala time. It was a fun-filled episode where Rekha was seen dancing, singing and lip-syncing the songs as the contestants belted out popular numbers from her films.

Tags
AR Rahman Indian Idol 12 99 Songs music
Related news
News | 07 Apr 2021

21 years of hustle to finally see my compositions on the big screen: Raajiv Mitra

MUMBAI: Raajiv Mitra started his career with a local music band in Coochbehar. When he stepped into the competitive world in Mumbai, he realized that the war was intense. It took many years, sleepless nights, and ceaseless passion for him to break the barrier and establish himself.

read more
News | 07 Apr 2021

'Mardaani 2' villain Vishal Jethwa on playing loverboy in Arko's new video

MUMBAI: He shot to fame playing a vile rapist and killer in the 2019 cop drama "Mardaani 2", and actor Vishal Jethwa is now all set for a romantic makeover. He plays a loverboy in the music video of Arko's new song, "Dhat".

read more
News | 07 Apr 2021

Iggy Azalea was self-conscious about motherhood

MUMBAI: Rapper Iggy Azalea has shared that it took her time to come to terms with motherhood, adding that in the beginning she felt self-conscious about some of her parental duties. Azalea announced the arrival of her son Onyx with former-beau Playboi Carti last year.

read more
News | 07 Apr 2021

Man asks protester for her Instagram without realising it's Rihanna

MUMBAI: During a "Stop Asian Hate" march in New York City, a man who wanted to tag her in a photograph approached Rihanna to ask for her Instagram handle without realising whom he was talking to.

read more
News | 07 Apr 2021

Nawazuddin's debut music video 'Baarish ki jaaye' crosses 50mn views

MUMBAI: The Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer music video "Baarish ki jaaye" has crossed 50 million views on YouTube within a week of release. The romantic song is sung by B. Praak.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

News
Spotify opens a second personalized playlist 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more

News
YouTube Music now allows you to shuffle songs while Casting

MUMBAI: The criticism of YouTube Music, especially from Google Play Music users, is that it bizarread more

News
Spotify’s new mix are now available free for premium users

MUMBAI: Spotify has spent the last year annoying its users with podcast exclusives and UI changesread more

News
Divo to handle music distribution duties for Hombale Films' upcoming release – Yuvarathnaa

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has pread more

top# 5 articles

1
Man asks protester for her Instagram without realising it's Rihanna

MUMBAI: During a "Stop Asian Hate" march in New York City, a man who wanted to tag her in a photograph approached Rihanna to ask for her Instagram...read more

2
Jasleen Royal, Yashraj Mukhate recreate 'Rangeela' title song

MUMBAI: Singer Jasleen Royal along with social media sensation composer Yashraj Mukhate have recreated AR Rahman's popular title track of the 1995...read more

3
"You Cracked the Codes" says Taylor Swift drops the track list for Fearless: Taylor's Version

MUMBAI: Just one day after asking fans to decipher her scrambled track list for her re-recorded album Fearless: Taylor's Version, Taylor Swift...read more

4
Iggy Azalea was self-conscious about motherhood

MUMBAI: Rapper Iggy Azalea has shared that it took her time to come to terms with motherhood, adding that in the beginning she felt self-conscious...read more

5
Disney+ Hotstar VIP celebrates the spirit of Vivo IPL with a video-anthem ‘India Ki Vibe Alag Hai’; developed by Nucleya, the track brings alive the pride of each city for their team

MUMBAI: This Vivo IPL 2021, Disney+ Hotstar VIP gives cricket fans a new reason to enjoy the game as it launches a multilingual anthem ‘India Ki Vibe...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games