AR Rahman to make special appearance in Indian Idol 12

MUMBAI: AR Rahman will be a special guest on Indian Idol 12 this weekend. He will be seen promoting his film 99 Songs on the show. The film marks AR Rahman's debut as a producer and writer. Contestants and judges will be excited to have Rahman as a guest on the show.
This weekend the sets of Indian Idol 12 will be echoing with melodious music as the show will welcome Oscar-winner AR Rahman. The contestants will be seen giving their 500 per cent to impress the music maestro. Meanwhile, Rahman will be seen sharing some interesting anecdotes about his career and music with everyone on the show.
A few days ago, Vishal Dadlani had retweeted a fan's tweet that requested AR Rahman to visit Indian Idol 12. Vishal wrote, “Come on, @arrahman @vishweshk. I'm sure #IndianIdol2021 would be honoured to bring #99Songs to our audience (sic).”
To which AR Rahman replied, “Yes ...we will see you there (sic).”
Yes ...we will see you there https://t.co/DstayQv6Lg
— A.R.Rahman #99Songs (@arrahman) March 25, 2021
This weekend, Rekha was seen as a guest on Indian Idol 12. Along with the legendary actress, the contestants, judges and the audience were seen having a gala time. It was a fun-filled episode where Rekha was seen dancing, singing and lip-syncing the songs as the contestants belted out popular numbers from her films.
