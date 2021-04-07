21 years of hustle to finally see my compositions on the big screen: Raajiv Mitra

MUMBAI: Raajiv Mitra started his career with a local music band in Coochbehar. When he stepped into the competitive world in Mumbai, he realized that the war was intense. It took many years, sleepless nights, and ceaseless passion for him to break the barrier and establish himself.

Raajiv reminiscing his earlier days adds, "I came from my hometown with a dream and nothing else. When I reached Mumbai I realized the journey was not going to be easy and I may have to practice more patience. While survival to fight for my dream was a priority, therefore, I took up all possible odd jobs in the music industry. From making jingles to singing at public functions. But I didn't let my dream die."

Raajiv has now debuted as a music director with Eros Now’s film 7 Kadam. 7 Kadam is a sincere tale of a father and son who bond through football. It is not a story about football, or about people who love football. It is more about the family, the struggles of a father, and the ambition of the son. If that is all you seek, this is the short series for you. Football lovers might be a little disappointed. Each track takes the story forward in the most beautiful and melodious manner.

Raajiv’s, 3 melodious songs in the film have been sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Javed Ali, and Shafaqat Amanat Ali, from Pakistan respectively. 7 Kadam, is a poignant father-son story. Ronit Roy and Amit Sadh are in the lead roles, set in the backdrop of football, and shot in West Bengal.

Raajiv further adds, " The beauty of music in 7 Kadam is that it lends emotional weight to the story. I am glad that I had the opportunity of working with renowned singers like Shreya Ghoshal Javed Ali and Shafaqat Ali. I am happy that finally my music is reaching out to people and they are liking it. As a music director, your audience is the jury and their appreciation makes me believe that all my efforts are in the right direction.”