For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  07 Apr 2021 15:36 |  By RnMTeam

21 years of hustle to finally see my compositions on the big screen: Raajiv Mitra

MUMBAI: Raajiv Mitra started his career with a local music band in Coochbehar. When he stepped into the competitive world in Mumbai, he realized that the war was intense. It took many years, sleepless nights, and ceaseless passion for him to break the barrier and establish himself.

Raajiv reminiscing his earlier days adds, "I came from my hometown with a dream and nothing else. When I reached Mumbai I realized the journey was not going to be easy and I may have to practice more patience. While survival to fight for my dream was a priority, therefore, I took up all possible odd jobs in the music industry. From making jingles to singing at public functions. But I didn't let my dream die."

Raajiv has now debuted as a music director with Eros Now’s film 7 Kadam. 7 Kadam is a sincere tale of a father and son who bond through football. It is not a story about football, or about people who love football. It is more about the family, the struggles of a father, and the ambition of the son. If that is all you seek, this is the short series for you. Football lovers might be a little disappointed. Each track takes the story forward in the most beautiful and melodious manner.

Raajiv’s, 3 melodious songs in the film have been sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Javed Ali, and Shafaqat Amanat Ali, from Pakistan respectively. 7 Kadam, is a poignant father-son story. Ronit Roy and Amit Sadh are in the lead roles, set in the backdrop of football, and shot in West Bengal.

Raajiv further adds, " The beauty of music in 7 Kadam is that it lends emotional weight to the story. I am glad that I had the opportunity of working with renowned singers like Shreya Ghoshal Javed Ali and Shafaqat Ali. I am happy that finally my music is reaching out to people and they are liking it. As a music director, your audience is the jury and their appreciation makes me believe that all my efforts are in the right direction.”

Tags
Raajiv Mitra music Ghoshal Javed Ali Shafaqat Ali
Related news
News | 07 Apr 2021

'Mardaani 2' villain Vishal Jethwa on playing loverboy in Arko's new video

MUMBAI: He shot to fame playing a vile rapist and killer in the 2019 cop drama "Mardaani 2", and actor Vishal Jethwa is now all set for a romantic makeover. He plays a loverboy in the music video of Arko's new song, "Dhat".

read more
News | 07 Apr 2021

Iggy Azalea was self-conscious about motherhood

MUMBAI: Rapper Iggy Azalea has shared that it took her time to come to terms with motherhood, adding that in the beginning she felt self-conscious about some of her parental duties. Azalea announced the arrival of her son Onyx with former-beau Playboi Carti last year.

read more
News | 07 Apr 2021

Man asks protester for her Instagram without realising it's Rihanna

MUMBAI: During a "Stop Asian Hate" march in New York City, a man who wanted to tag her in a photograph approached Rihanna to ask for her Instagram handle without realising whom he was talking to.

read more
News | 07 Apr 2021

Nawazuddin's debut music video 'Baarish ki jaaye' crosses 50mn views

MUMBAI: The Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer music video "Baarish ki jaaye" has crossed 50 million views on YouTube within a week of release. The romantic song is sung by B. Praak.

read more
Features | 07 Apr 2021

Nawazuddin's debut music video 'Baarish ki jaaye' crosses 50mn views

MUMBAI: The Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer music video "Baarish ki jaaye" has crossed 50 million views on YouTube within a week of release. The romantic song is sung by B. Praak.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

News
Spotify opens a second personalized playlist 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more

News
YouTube Music now allows you to shuffle songs while Casting

MUMBAI: The criticism of YouTube Music, especially from Google Play Music users, is that it bizarread more

News
Spotify’s new mix are now available free for premium users

MUMBAI: Spotify has spent the last year annoying its users with podcast exclusives and UI changesread more

News
Divo to handle music distribution duties for Hombale Films' upcoming release – Yuvarathnaa

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has pread more

top# 5 articles

1
AR Rahman had three-tier multi-management routine for '99 Songs'

MUMBAI: Composer AR Rahman has revealed how he had a "three-tier multi-management routine" in place for the upcoming film "99 Songs", which marks his...read more

2
Nawazuddin's debut music video 'Baarish ki jaaye' crosses 50mn views

MUMBAI: The Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer music video "Baarish ki jaaye" has crossed 50 million views on YouTube within a week of release. The romantic...read more

3
Iggy Azalea was self-conscious about motherhood

MUMBAI: Rapper Iggy Azalea has shared that it took her time to come to terms with motherhood, adding that in the beginning she felt self-conscious...read more

4
'Mardaani 2' villain Vishal Jethwa on playing loverboy in Arko's new video

MUMBAI: He shot to fame playing a vile rapist and killer in the 2019 cop drama "Mardaani 2", and actor Vishal Jethwa is now all set for a romantic...read more

5
21 years of hustle to finally see my compositions on the big screen: Raajiv Mitra

MUMBAI: Raajiv Mitra started his career with a local music band in Coochbehar. When he stepped into the competitive world in Mumbai, he realized that...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games