VYRL Originals Galat by Asees Kaur, trending at #1 on YouTube

MUMBAI: ‘Galat’, sung by Asees Kaur, featuring the Big Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and one of the most prominent personality from Big Boss 13 Paras Chhabra is trending at #1 on YouTube. Since the word got out about Rubina, Paras & Asees collaborating for a new song, their fans have been going crazy with excitement making every announcement trend across social media platforms. #Galat has surpassed more than 500K+ mentions across platforms with the entire cast Asees, Rubina and Paras trending on Twitter.

The constant excitement and love from all the fans across the globe has made this an enormous beginning for GALAT.

If you haven't watched it yet, go check it out NOW -