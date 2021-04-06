Tulsi Kumar feels motivated by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar’s music! Read on to know more.

MUMBAI: From soulful renditions like Soch Na Sakhe, HumkoPyaar Hua, Tera Bann Jaaunga to groovy tracks likeSaiyaan Superstar and Dilbar, the ever-smiling TulsiKumar’s versatility is truly admirable and her chartbusters continue to swoon the audience. All set to win hearts with her new single, Iss Qadar, Tulsi will add on to the cheer as MTV Beats Artist of the Month and launch the song exclusively on the channel. All through the month of April, the singing diva is sure to entertain the fans with some interesting insights about her musical journey and exciting revelations coupled with musical extravaganza.

It’s no surprise that Tulsi is a performer par excellence, but we bet you didn’t know that she is a complete travel buff and wishes to tick off some of the exquisite locations from her Wishlist. And not just that, she also dreams to sky dive one day and collaborate with folk artists for a beautiful composition. As part of the segment, MTV Beats Wants to Know, the talented singer goes on to reveal that her mantra for motivation is her family, the love she receives from the audience, and most importantly, the legendary Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar’s music!

While there are things that make Tulsi laugh the most, like bloopers and PJ’s, the Saki Saki fame candidly reveals the things of list that make her not-so happy. One of them being stuck in traffic and traffic signals. Well, who does anyway? We, feel you, Tulsi!

As MTV Beats Artist of the Month, Tulsi goes on to talk about her new release, in collaboration with ace singer Darshan Raval, “Iss Qadar is a beautiful melody that everyone will resonate with. These days, we hear a lot of melodious romantic numbers really hitting it off well, so, when this song was being thought of, it was a happy romantic song brief given to Sachet and Parampara. They’ve come out with this amazing and very hummable melody of Iss Qadar. I’m very happy to do something that’s very different from my last single. We’ve gone all the way back to our roots with this one.”

She also recounts, “There are a lot of memorable incidents from the recording and shooting days. It was a fine combination of fun and hard work. Be it our team, the entire unit, Darshan or me, we’ve given our 200% to this song. I’m very happy with the way the whole team was so involved in making the video look beautiful, come what may. We’ve climbed the mountains, we’ve gone inside the forest, we’ve gone to this temple. We’ve gone to different locations within Shimla, and getting to Shimla from Bombay, it was all one crazy ride and I’m sure it’s going to be worth it because you all are going to give all your love to Iss Qadar.”

Catch the mesmerizing singer, all through the month of April, only on MTV Beats.