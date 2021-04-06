Pop-sensation Dhvani Bhanushali gets emotional as Vaaste completes two years!

MUMBAI: Known as the magical duo, filmmakers and music directors, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru breathed life into Dhvani Bhanushali’s Vaaste, with their unique storytelling. The YouTube sensation made herself at home in the hearts of the audience with her bubbly, girl-next-door personality and soulful songs. Quick to climb the musical chartbusters, with her motivation and determination, Dhvani Bhanushali proved that age doesn’t define experience and success.

Today as her much-loved song Vaaste completes two years, an emotional Dhvani shares, “It’s been such an invigorating journey for the entire team. The success of Vaaste helped me grow as a musician, to know that the audience adores your songs is really a blessing. Entertaining the audience with my songs and being India’s pop star has always been my dream. With each of my releases, I’m one step closer to fulfilling these ambitions all thanks to my fans, mentors and family.”

With hit songs like Radha, Nayan, Baby Girl, Leja Re, Na Ja Tu, Duniya, Dilbar, Psycho Saiyaan, Dhvani is at the peak of her career. Reminiscing about the journey, the pop sensation shares, “I remember juggling my studies in between promotions and recordings, as music and studies both were my priorities. By the grace of God and the support of my father Vinod Bhanushali, Bhushan Kumar sir, Radhika ma’am, Vinay sir, the entire team of T-series, I was able to kick-start my career way before I had planned to do it. The past two years in the industry have been very welcoming and I hope the future keeps on shining just like my present. Thank you!”

In 2020, Vaaste emerged as India’s first Hindi music single to achieve One Billion+ views on YouTube. Directed by Radhika Rao - Vinay Sapru and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Vaaste was sung by Dhvani and Nikhil D’Souza. Featuring Dhvani Bhanushali, Siddharth Gupta and Anuj Saini, the song was penned by Arafat Mehmood.