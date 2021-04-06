Justin Bieber surprises fans with 'Freedom' EP

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber surprised fans by sharing Freedom, a gospel-inspired EP, on Easter.
The 27-year-old pop superstar's new release popped up on streaming platforms around 6 p.m. ET on Sunday (April 4).
"Freedom on all platforms," Bieber wrote on Instagram shortly after the new project surfaced.
Freedom's track list includes six songs: title track "Freedom" with Beam, "All She Wrote" (feat. Brandon Love and Chandler Moore), "We're in This Together," "Where You Go I Follow" (feat. Pink Sweats, Chandler Moore and Judah Smith), "Where Do I Fit In" (feat. Tori Kelly, Chandler Moore and Judah Smith) and "Afraid to Say" (feat. Lauren Walters).
The Freedom EP follows the release of Bieber's sixth album, Justice, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The 16-track set, released through Raymond Braun/Def Jam on March 18, follows his 2020 album, Changes.
Justice was previewed by a quartet of top 40-charting hits on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart: “Holy” featuring Chance the Rapper (No. 3); “Lonely” with Benny Blanco (No. 12); “Anyone” (No. 6) and “Hold On” (No. 26).
The album's newest single "Peaches," featuring Giveon and Daniel Caesar, recently debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, making Bieber the first solo male artist to debut at the top of Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 simultaneously.
