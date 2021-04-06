Gourov Dasgupta looks forward to second chance post Gourov-Roshan split

MUMBAI: Gourov Dasgupta has no ill feelings about his break-up with composer-producer Roshan Balu.

"Its back to where I started from in the industry. I remember my first movie was 'Dus Kahaniyan', and that's how I got into the industry, as a solo composer. It's the same now," says Gourav who recently released his single 'Saiyonee'.

"Me and Roshan had a good run. We were together for almost a decade, I think. It was a really great journey, but they say everything comes with an expiry date. I can't disclose all details, but yes I wish Roshan all the very best in future, and I am sure he is going to do well," he adds.

"Its time for me to get back, and do my best. I think I am really grateful for the amount of work I have gotten and I really want to take this second chance given to me by my god. I want to leave a legacy for my daughter," he signs off.

(Source: IANS)