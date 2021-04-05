Watch Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande's hot collab 'Met Him Last Night'

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato dropped her cathartic 19-track album Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over on Friday morning (April 2) and one of the most anticipated tracks, "Met Him Last Night," did not disappoint.
The superstar collab with Ariana Grande is a dark, twisted fantasy about chilling with the devil and finding out that, well, he's kind of a funny, chill dude who might be relationship material.
"I seen the devil, yeah, I met him last night/ One conversation, now he's spendin' the night," an urgent Lovato sings in a couplet that clearly has a much deeper meaning about flirting with disaster. "I think I love him, though I know it ain't right," the two singers wail together over a spare beat.
To no one's surprise, Lovatics and Arianators lost their damn minds over the super-intense track about confronting demons in angel's clothing.
