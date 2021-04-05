How Mike Posner will celebrate his Everest expedition

MUMBAI: Singer Mike Posner says he will celebrate his expedition to Mount Everest by spending a few weeks doing absolutely nothing. The singer has announced that he will attempt to climb Mount Everest to raise funds for a non-profit justice reform charity in honour of his late father.
"I just need to stop and do absolutely nothing - without my phone, without any human interaction. And then I kind of figure out what I want to do next. That's my after-party, dude. No champagne, no strippers," Posner said, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
The singer has researched the risks of the expedition.
"I'm comfortable with the risks, especially given the work I've put in. My goal is to go over there and have fun. This is like a journey of a lifetime. The thing about risks is we are going to die anyways. We're all gonna die. My dad is dead. Avicii is dead. Mac Miller's dead. One day I'll be dead. Hopefully not any time soon," he told People magazine.
"But before that happens, I want to live. I want to live my life. So I'm comfortable with the risk after doing the research," he added.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: The criticism of YouTube Music, especially from Google Play Music users, is that it bizarread more
MUMBAI: Spotify has spent the last year annoying its users with podcast exclusives and UI changesread more
MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has pread more
MUMBAI: T-Series and The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (“IPRS”) in a joint press releasread more
MUMBAI: Representatives from nightlife industries, including nightclubs, supply chains, and live read more
MUMBAI: Paul Mayson is back with a bang after a period of creative exploration. Teaming up with American Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Saint...read more
MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the renowned singing reality shows on the Indian television. The contestants participate in the show to showcase their...read more
MUMBAI: Losing a loved one is always heart-wrenching. Each of us creates our own world and when we lose someone, a piece of that world fades away...read more
MUMBAI: Demi Lovato says it was a challenge to film her new music video "Dancing with the Devil." The 28-year-old singer opened up about this...read more
MUMBAI: If you're dealing with heartbreak, don't worry: Rosé is here for you. The K-pop singer recently released her debut solo single album R, and...read more