Demi Lovato recreates her drug over dose in 'Dancing with the Devil'

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato says it was a challenge to film her new music video "Dancing with the Devil."

The 28-year-old singer opened up about this challenge in an Instagram post that showed a clip of the video, which recreated moments from her near-fatal drug overdose in 2018, according to Genius.

"Creating the music video for #DancingWithTheDevil was not the easiest shoot I’ve ever done," Lovato captioned her post on Saturday. "I create my art to heal, and to inspire others. I’m here today and I’m happy you are too."

The clip alternates between a scene where Lovato wearing a green jacket that’s similar to what she reportedly wore the night of her overdose and a scene where Lovato is laying in a hospital bed with a nasal tube.