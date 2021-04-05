For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  05 Apr 2021 13:48 |  By RnMTeam

BLACKPINK's Rosé shows her emotional side in "Gone"

MUMBAI: If you're dealing with heartbreak, don't worry: Rosé is here for you.

The K-pop singer recently released her debut solo single album R, and caught fans' attention with the emotional track "Gone." Now you can feel all the feels in a totally new way, because Rosé from BLACKPINK's "Gone" music video delivers the ultimate sad-girl aesthetic.

After performing as a member of BLACKPINK for years, the 24-year-old songstress delighted BLINKs when YG Entertainment released R on March 12. After Rosé performed her then-unreleased track "Gone" at BLACKPINK's January 31 virtual concert, the song became her second single after the album's lead single track, "On the Ground." Now "Gone" is getting the spotlight with an official video, which the singer finally released on Sunday, April 4 (aka midnight on April 5 in South Korea).

The video opens on a distraught Rosé, who is lying on a dark bathroom floor with candles flickering around her. It then cuts to a moment from the good old days, where she's laughing on the phone with someone while surrounded by flowers. From there, the video cuts back and forth between sunnier scenes of Rosé in love and the dark present, where she remembers her lover and reflects upon her current heartbreak and admits this breakup is permanent.

BLACKPINK Gone music
