News |  05 Apr 2021 12:44 |  By RnMTeam

BLACKPINK's Rosé celebrates 10M TikTok followers with Cardi B's WAP Challenge

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK member Rosé found a fun way to celebrate reaching 10 million followers on TikTok. The K-pop star who released solo album '-R-' recently was clearly in high spirits as she posted a fun video - a version of rapper Cardi B's WAP challenge. Fans of the BLACKPINK member couldn't help but be impressed by the star's version. However, there were many who trolled the singer.

She was dressed comfortably in sweatpants and shirts and pigtails as she did the challenge.

When Rosé had launched a TikTok mini-series, 'Pajama News', she had received a lot of wishes and one of her fans then had asked her to do the WAP challenge. This fan had commented on TikTok, “Do the WAP bestie.” This comment had received 50,000 views and Rosé had replied to the comment then and said, "Maaaayybeee if I reach 10M." Turns out, she hadn't forgotten it after all and so she posted the video.

BLACKPINK Cardi B WAP TikTok
