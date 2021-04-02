We had a discussion about getting inside Bigg Boss reality show: Meet Bros

MUMBAI: Meet Bros inside Bigg Boss house would be an interesting episode.
“It’s an interesting show and we have never missed an episode”. The music director duo watches it religiously because it is the purest form of entertainment, fun and can relate to some kinds of characters too. Nobody can put an act for a long time, after a point everybody opens up to their real self “that was a beautiful format” as most of us are living a life where we have to be self-conscious and live a split personality “real life” and “social media life”.
“We had a discussion about getting inside Bigg Boss but it's just not the right time for us”. They have so many songs, shows, live performances on their hands right now, it will be a big break if they get locked in a house for 4 months. They worked so hard for the past 10 years to put ourselves in a place they are now. “But if the show happens in the off-season June-July-September you’ll surely see Meet Bros in house entertaining everyone”.
I guess we’ll have to wait and find out.
