Is Mika Singh and TV actress Akanksha Puri secretly married?

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh and television actress Akanksha Puri are in a relationship.

Television actress of show Vighnaharta Ganesh Akanksha Puri has surprised everyone after sharing a latest video on her Instagram handle. Yes, Akanksha aka Akshara Puri has dropped a clip on social media with Mika Singh which seems like that of their secret marriage. Yes, the duo are sitting in a Gurudwara with a few more people present along with them. The actress's video also says 'Feeling Blessed' with a heart emoji.

As she posted the video, her caption read, "Seeking blessings @mikasingh #yearsoftogetherness #feelingblessed #beautiful #beauty #vibes #fun #happy #togetherforlife #bond #life #friends #instagood #instadaily #instagram #picoftheday #photooftheday #smile #ootd #beingme #akankshapuri" She also added a heart emoticon here too.

Isn't it surprising? Well, going by the caption seems like the duo have actually tied the knot.

Eve Mika Singh shared a video from the same place on his Instagram handle. He wrote, "Satnam waheguru... NANAK NAAM CHARDIKALA TERE BHANE SARBAT BHALA..."