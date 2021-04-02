Melodious and hummable track 'Aai Baba'- an instant hit amongst audiences

MUMBAI: The release of Well Done Baby’s trailer has increasingly taken the audience’s anticipation for the Marathi film at an all-time high. Boosting our excitement a notch higher, the music album of this upcoming family-drama has got our hearts thumping. The first song from the soundtrack ‘Aai Baba’ is a charming one that celebrates love and new life coming into the world and will make you want to hum-along with your near and dear ones.

Speaking about the melodious album, actor and producer Pushkar Jog quipped, “Music plays an integral part in our film Well Done Baby. The songs certainly uplift the film and are very situational. Each song holds a deep meaning behind it. Rohan-Rohan, one of the most talented duos in the Marathi film industry have created the music for Well Done Baby.”

“Aai Baba is the first song which is from the baby-shower sequence in the film. It signifies the sweetest part of any couple’s life, where they are pregnant. I am extremely happy how every song has panned out creatively and visually” he adds further.

Aai Baba is sung and co-composed by the extremely talented Rohan Pradhan and penned by the powerhouse lyricist Valay Mulgund. The music is also composed by Rohan Gokhale and the female vocalist is Arpita Chakraborty for the rest of the songs. Directed by Priyanka Tanwar and written by Marmabandha Gavhane, Well Done Baby stars Pushkar Jog, Amruta Khanvilkar and Vandana Gupte. Produced by Anand Pandit, Mohaan Nadaar, and Pushkar Jog and presented by Video Palace, Prime members in India can stream the film starting 9th April 2021