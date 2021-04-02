Khanvict Links with Activist Seema Hari & Anjali Nayar for "Closer" Music video

MUMBAI: “Closer” is Khanvict’s penultimate single from his forthcoming EP, ‘Escape’, due in April of 2021. In this emotional and evocative piece, the Pakistani-born, Surrey raised producer continues to sculpt soundtracks to a fantasy world where lush strings, deft percussion, and deep bass live in harmony. Inspired equally by Bollywood composer AR Rahman and electronic artists like CloZee and Troyboi (and having just finished 2 official remixes for the former), in ‘Closer’, Khanvict weaves together a traditional Punjabi lyric with his signature style.

The music video for “Closer” is a collaboration between Khanvict and model/activist Seema Hari and Filmmaker Anjali Nayar (Silas, Gun Runners). Shot during quarantine, and Inspired by the powerful stories coming from Black and Indigenous communities this summer, the three artists decided to explore how issues of color and caste affect - and infect - the South Asian community

About Anjali Nayar, Director & Filmmaker

Anjali is a Canadian filmmaker, former climate scientist, and founder of the TIMBY suite of environmental and human rights reporting tools. Nayar's most recent feature film, Silas, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2017 and was acquired by Amazon. The film profiles activists using smartphones to expose land grabbing and corruption in West Africa. Nayar's feature directorial debut, Gun Runners, premiered at Toronto's Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival in May 2016 and was acquired by Netflix. The film follows two Kenyan warriors who trade in their AK-47s to pursue marathon running. Beyond film, Nayar has written and filmed extensively for Nature, Reuters, the CBC News, the BBC, and NPR.

About Seema Hari

Seema Hari is an engineer, model, and anti-colorism, and anti-caste activist who loves shapeshifting between worlds, labels, and titles.

About Khanvict

Surrey-based Asad Khan (aka Khanvict) is an escape artist. His love for lush strings, cinematic swells, and a West Coast bass music punch instantly transport the listener – conjuring visions

of desert expanses and dense jungle paradises. Khanvict's streaming growth has been impressive. During the pandemic era, his online performances and songs have been streamed over 1 million times. His first EP on Vancouver-based label Snakes x Ladders, Kahani, saw great traction and led to an opportunity to release 2 official remixes of legendary Bollywood composer AR Rahman of Slumdog Millionaire fame. Recent singles have received support from Bobby Friction (BBC), Spotify, and Sony Music India.