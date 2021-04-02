Get ready to party with Singhsta's 'Modern Ranjha' feat Yo Yo Honey Singh & presented by Desi Music Factory!

MUMBAI: After chartbusters like 'Makhna' and 'Billo Tu Agg', Singhsta and Yo Yo Honey Singh are back with 'Modern Ranjha' presented by Anshul Garg's Desi Music Factory.

Among those who changed the game in the Punjabi pop music culture, Singhsta has fans excited with this R&B track that boasts of a fresh acoustic arrangement.

Composed and written by Singhsta, 'Modern Ranjha' with its fun lyrics and up-tempo beats promises to have the Gen-X crowd on their feet. The cool contemporary video directed by Mihir Gulati, features Singhsta and Vishakha Raghav, with a special appearance by Singhsta's mentor Yo Yo Honey Singh!

Talking about the song Singhsta says, "Modern Ranjha is a track the youth will complete relate to. From the lyrics, to the tune, to the music video, it has a very fun, chill vibe to it - you can listen to it at a party or while driving in your car and the song will just grow on you."

Anshul Garg's Desi Music Factory presents Singhsta's 'Modern Ranjha'. The song is out now on Desi Music Factory's YouTube channel.