For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  02 Apr 2021 17:04 |  By RnMTeam

Get ready to party with Singhsta's 'Modern Ranjha' feat Yo Yo Honey Singh & presented by Desi Music Factory!

MUMBAI: After chartbusters like 'Makhna' and 'Billo Tu Agg', Singhsta and Yo Yo Honey Singh are back with 'Modern Ranjha' presented by Anshul Garg's Desi Music Factory.

Among those who changed the game in the Punjabi pop music culture, Singhsta has fans excited with this R&B track that boasts of a fresh acoustic arrangement.

Composed and written by Singhsta, 'Modern Ranjha' with its fun lyrics and up-tempo beats promises to have the Gen-X crowd on their feet. The cool contemporary video directed by Mihir Gulati, features Singhsta and Vishakha Raghav, with a special appearance by Singhsta's mentor Yo Yo Honey Singh!

Talking about the song Singhsta says, "Modern Ranjha is a track the youth will complete relate to. From the lyrics, to the tune, to the music video, it has a very fun, chill vibe to it - you can listen to it at a party or while driving in your car and the song will just grow on you."

Anshul Garg's Desi Music Factory presents Singhsta's 'Modern Ranjha'. The song is out now on Desi Music Factory's YouTube channel.

Tags
Singhsta Modern Ranjha Yo Yo Honey Singh Desi Music Factory
Related news
News | 08 Mar 2021

Non-film music and the lockdown advantage

MUMBAI: Last year, the imposition of lockdown put a pause on the release of film music, pushing people towards the independent/non-film music, which in the pre-Covid times was, arguably, the secondary source of listening to music for most Indians.

read more
News | 03 Feb 2021

Yo Yo Honey Singh, Vishal Dadlani hug and patch up on Indian Idol 12

MUMBAI: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and singer-composer Vishal Dadlani have hugged each other on sets of the ongoing Indian Idol season 12, setting aside negativity and bitterness of the past.

read more
News | 25 Jan 2021

Yo Yo Honey Singh and rapper Badshah burned old hatchet and is seen partying together

MUMBAI: Seems like popular singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah have buried their hatchet and moved on from past. The two are now cordial with each other and how do we know that? Well, they partied together recently and that's an ample proof of it.

read more
News | 07 Dec 2020

Ipsitaa: I look up to Yo Yo Honey Singh as a mentor

MUMBAI: Singer Ipsitaa released her first Hindi original romantic track “First Kiss”, along with composer-singer-lyricist Yo Yo Honey Singh, that talks about love from a girl’s perspective.

read more
News | 19 Nov 2020

Yo Yo Honey Singh launches singer Ipsitaa in 'First kiss'

MUMBAI: Popular rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is set to launch a new singer Ipsitaa in the upcoming single titled First kiss.

read more

RnM Biz

News
YouTube Music now allows you to shuffle songs while Casting

MUMBAI: The criticism of YouTube Music, especially from Google Play Music users, is that it bizarread more

News
Spotify’s new mix are now available free for premium users

MUMBAI: Spotify has spent the last year annoying its users with podcast exclusives and UI changesread more

News
Divo to handle music distribution duties for Hombale Films' upcoming release – Yuvarathnaa

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has pread more

News
T-Series joins IPRS – A big boost to the Indian Music Publishing Industry

MUMBAI: T-Series and The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (“IPRS”) in a joint press releasread more

News
Invisible to Government: Nightlife workers appeal to MPs to save ailing sector

MUMBAI: Representatives from nightlife industries, including nightclubs, supply chains, and live read more

top# 5 articles

1
Billionaire Kanye West to buy Spotify?

MUMBAI: Forbes declared Kanye West-Kardashian, née Kanye West, a billionaire around this time last year, evaluating his worth at $1.3 billion. West...read more

2
After the success of 'Tere Naal', Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval are back with a new melodic single 'Is Qadar'!

MUMBAI: Music sensations Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval, who have several chartbuster singles in their kitty, are back together for their second...read more

3
Rashmi Agdekar plays the role of a classical singer in her newly released film

MUMBAI: The young and talented actress Rashmi Agdekar has given and proved her acting skills which are critically acclaimed. Recently the actress was...read more

4
Khanvict Links with Activist Seema Hari & Anjali Nayar for "Closer" Music video

MUMBAI: “Closer” is Khanvict’s penultimate single from his forthcoming EP, ‘Escape’, due in April of 2021. In this emotional and evocative piece,...read more

5
Actress Shwetta Parashar new song crosses two lakh views!

MUMBAI: 2021 seems to be a good year for ‘Suicide or Murder’ actress Shwetta Parashar as she has many new releases in her kitty. One of the recent...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games