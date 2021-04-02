DJ Kumail on adding an influence of the 80s with his new releases 'All Night' and ‘Without You’

MUMBAI: After dropping his latest album of electronic soul, “Yasmin” last winter, bastard Jazz Recordings and Mumbai-based producer, DJ Kumail released two singles “All Night” and “Without You”.

He revealed that he wrote “All night” just around the time “Yasmin” was released. “My girlfriend was working a job here and decided to move back home to Congo. That’s what this song’s all about”.

The DJ has always wanted to make dance music but it’s something he struggled with. All his releases so far have been so mellow, “I started to think that I boxed myself in that space”. He wanted to break out of that for “Without You” and try something new. There were so many influences from the 80’s that he wanted to reflect on this track and that’s where the idea for “Without You” came from.

Kumail finds inspiration from other people’s music. He likes to spend the mornings listening to music, that really gets his creative juices flowing. But currently he feels like he has been drawing a lot of inspiration from certain themes and colours. “I’ve been stuck on visualising everything from an 80’s Funk perspective. Neon colours, flashy lights, classic video games, films etc. I think a good example here is a very specific game called ‘Skyroads’ that used to be built into old Windows PC’s. I’ve been thinking about my music as scores for these things”, he shared.

Further, he talked about how he thought creating music was cool and wanted to give it a shot as knew someone making it. He didn’t have the slightest clue that all roads would lead here. It’s just something he started doing recreationally and the more he explored it, the more he fell in love with it. By the time the musician was 18, he knew he didn’t want to do anything else and somehow “by the grace of God, my folks didn’t give me a hard time about dropping everything else”.

DJ Kumail is working on a very bold project with a lot of surprises. “I’m in the process of reinventing my sound and exploring more contemporary music”.

(Photo courtesy- Parizad D)