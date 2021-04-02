Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya to appear on screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan?

MUMBAI: Rahul Vaidya has become a household name after participating in Bigg Boss 14, where he was declared first-runner up. He rose to prominence after becoming the third finalist of Indian Idol 1 but the singer soon disappeared from the screen. He was, however, doing pretty well professionally with his own band. But Bigg Boss 14 changed everything for Rahul as his popularity raised manifold. Now if a recent report in SpotboyE is to be believed then the singer has begun shooting with Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan for his next. A reliable source told the portal, “Rahul shot for an ad film with Kareena Kapoor Khan recently which will soon hit television screens”.
This comes after Rahul Vaidya refuted the reports which claimed that he might sing a romantic track in Salman Khan’s upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Several media reports suggested that Rahul apparently signed on to sing a track in Radhe. However, the singer dismissed the reports as “untrue”. “Those reports are completely false. I don’t even know where they came from and what was the source. But having said that, I definitely want to sing for Salman bhai,” Rahul told the paps.
On the work front, Rahul recently revealed that he would be coming up with two new songs soon.
