Tony Kakkar feels "Lucky" as sister Neha Kakkar gifts him a Cricket Pitch at home

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar gifted her brother Tony Kakkar a cricket pitch at their home. Revealing the surprise gift on Instagram Reels, the playback singer gave a glimpse of the pitch, which is still under construction. In the video shared by Neha, a few men can be seen working on the pitch in the garden area. Neha has recorded the video through a window . She also asked Tony if he liked the pitched gifted to him by his “choti behan.”
Reacting on the reels, Tony called himself “lucky” to have a sister like Neha, and mentioned her as “a special child of God”. The singer also added that Neha is an inspiration to million.
Jumping in the banter, Neha’s husband Rohanpreet Singh also commented on the video, adding that this has acted as a surprise gift for him.
