Tony Kakkar feels “Lucky” as sister Neha Kakkar gifts him a Cricket Pitch at home

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar gifted her brother Tony Kakkar a cricket pitch at their home. Revealing the surprise gift on Instagram Reels, the playback singer gave a glimpse of the pitch, which is still under construction. In the video shared by Neha, a few men can be seen working on the pitch in the garden area. Neha has recorded the video through a window . She also asked Tony if he liked the pitched gifted to him by his “choti behan.”
Reacting on the reels, Tony called himself “lucky” to have a sister like Neha, and mentioned her as “a special child of God”. The singer also added that Neha is an inspiration to million.
Jumping in the banter, Neha’s husband Rohanpreet Singh also commented on the video, adding that this has acted as a surprise gift for him.
MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has pread more
MUMBAI: T-Series and The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (“IPRS”) in a joint press releasread more
MUMBAI: Representatives from nightlife industries, including nightclubs, supply chains, and live read more
MUMBAI: For Holi, 104.8 ISHQ FM, India’s only romantic radio station, launched a two weeklong camread more
MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies basedread more
MUMBAI: One could safely call this a song for the times that we are living in. A time that renews the need for empathy, oneness, hope and most...read more
MUMBAI: Price made her assertion on 'That's After Life! Podcast', when was asked what she would take with her to the afterlife."My silicones! Do you...read more
MUMBAI: India’s most promising youth icon Bhuvan Bam has released his latest video 'Happy Holi', urging people to stay safe at home this festive...read more
MUMBAI: UK DJ-producer duo Punctual have released the video for their new single ‘The Step’, featuring Danish singer-songwriter Nabiha, out 26th...read more
MUMBAI: Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, who got married in October 2020, celebrated their first Holi today, on Monday with their family....read more