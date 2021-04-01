Singer Katie Price wants to take her silicone implants to the afterlife

MUMBAI: Price made her assertion on 'That's After Life! Podcast', when was asked what she would take with her to the afterlife.
"My silicones! Do you know what, in years to come when I'm dug up, they will see that my silicones are the only thing that haven't rotted away!" she declared.
The host joked: "It will be like a time capsule memory."
Price had her first implant when she was just 20 and seven years later, she went under the knife again for further enhancement, along with a nose job. In 2008, Price had a reduction and has had surgery multiple times since then, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
She said in 2016: "I haven't actually had them done that many times but this past year, 11 times."
Price previously said that she will "never stop" having surgery because she wants to be "perfect".
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has pread more
MUMBAI: T-Series and The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (“IPRS”) in a joint press releasread more
MUMBAI: Representatives from nightlife industries, including nightclubs, supply chains, and live read more
MUMBAI: For Holi, 104.8 ISHQ FM, India’s only romantic radio station, launched a two weeklong camread more
MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies basedread more
MUMBAI: India’s most promising youth icon Bhuvan Bam has released his latest video 'Happy Holi', urging people to stay safe at home this festive...read more
MUMBAI: UK DJ-producer duo Punctual have released the video for their new single ‘The Step’, featuring Danish singer-songwriter Nabiha, out 26th...read more
MUMBAI: One could safely call this a song for the times that we are living in. A time that renews the need for empathy, oneness, hope and most...read more
MUMBAI: Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, who got married in October 2020, celebrated their first Holi today, on Monday with their family....read more
MUMBAI: Co-founded by acclaimed music director AR Rahman, the global platform for South Asian artists maajjaon March 31 announced the core group of...read more