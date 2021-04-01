Singer Katie Price wants to take her silicone implants to the afterlife

MUMBAI: Price made her assertion on 'That's After Life! Podcast', when was asked what she would take with her to the afterlife.

"My silicones! Do you know what, in years to come when I'm dug up, they will see that my silicones are the only thing that haven't rotted away!" she declared.

The host joked: "It will be like a time capsule memory."

Price had her first implant when she was just 20 and seven years later, she went under the knife again for further enhancement, along with a nose job. In 2008, Price had a reduction and has had surgery multiple times since then, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said in 2016: "I haven't actually had them done that many times but this past year, 11 times."

Price previously said that she will "never stop" having surgery because she wants to be "perfect".

(Source: IANS)