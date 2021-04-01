Sasi the Don remakes his biggest hit and we can't stop gushing about it!

MUMBAI: After the resounding success of his recent singles ‘Humpty Dumpty’ and ‘Daddy Don’, Malaysian-Tamil reggae guru Sasi The Don released a new version of ‘Anbe’, the song that 20 years ago became a rage and made him an overnight superstar in Malaysia.

‘Anbe’ and Tamil/ English song which translates to ‘My Love’ in English, is a track that has stood the test of time and the response it’s new version has been getting ever since its release on 19th march, is testament of its longevity. The song has the ability to make listeners reminisce about all their firsts in life, the first job, first date, carefree education, joyful celebrations and all memorable occasions. It transports one back to the time when everything wasn’t overshadowed by fear. The song has had many great milestones and has already connected with millions across the globe.

As we are finally seeing light at the end of the tunnel after COVID-19, ‘Anbe’ as a song will make us cherish those beautiful moments which we probably took for granted. Moving ahead, we all will, in all probability make the most of the smaller joys which now seem so precious and celebrate each day.

Commenting on revisiting his hit track Sasi The Don says, “ ‘Anbe’ is a song that speaks about love, a message we all can connect with especially after a horrific last year. It was just love that kept us going, after all. The response we have got has been absolutely overwhelming as the youth also resonated with the song. For those who had heard the original, loved the new version and that just delighted the whole team that we managed to keep the essence of the original intact and recreated it to appeal to the youth as well” he smiles.

The Executive Producer and Composer of the song is Sasi the Don and it got released worldwide by his label “TuffNLoud Worldwide”. The Music is produced by Deyo and the song features noted female artists like Derenha Nalinie and Sharen Claire, while the rap is performed by Yunohoo a renowned female rapper from Malaysia. The Music Video, an animated story was created by Mumbai based Illustrator and Designer Manas Kunder and animated by Rashmi Tanjawarkar & Archana Kasale. Watch in on Youtube and listen to the song on all streaming platforms.