For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  01 Apr 2021 18:15 |  By RnMTeam

Sasi the Don remakes his biggest hit and we can't stop gushing about it!

MUMBAI: After the resounding success of his recent singles ‘Humpty Dumpty’ and ‘Daddy Don’, Malaysian-Tamil reggae guru Sasi The Don released a new version of ‘Anbe’, the song that 20 years ago became a rage and made him an overnight superstar in Malaysia.

‘Anbe’ and Tamil/ English song which translates to ‘My Love’ in English, is a track that has stood the test of time and the response it’s new version has been getting ever since its release on 19th march, is testament of its longevity. The song has the ability to make listeners reminisce about all their firsts in life, the first job, first date, carefree education, joyful celebrations and all memorable occasions. It transports one back to the time when everything wasn’t overshadowed by fear. The song has had many great milestones and has already connected with millions across the globe.

As we are finally seeing light at the end of the tunnel after COVID-19, ‘Anbe’ as a song will make us cherish those beautiful moments which we probably took for granted. Moving ahead, we all will, in all probability make the most of the smaller joys which now seem so precious and celebrate each day.

Commenting on revisiting his hit track Sasi The Don says, “ ‘Anbe’ is a song that speaks about love, a message we all can connect with especially after a horrific last year. It was just love that kept us going, after all. The response we have got has been absolutely overwhelming as the youth also resonated with the song. For those who had heard the original, loved the new version and that just delighted the whole team that we managed to keep the essence of the original intact and recreated it to appeal to the youth as well” he smiles.

The Executive Producer and Composer of the song is Sasi the Don and it got released worldwide by his label “TuffNLoud Worldwide”. The Music is produced by Deyo and the song features noted female artists like Derenha Nalinie and Sharen Claire, while the rap is performed by Yunohoo a renowned female rapper from Malaysia. The Music Video, an animated story was created by Mumbai based Illustrator and Designer Manas Kunder and animated by Rashmi Tanjawarkar & Archana Kasale. Watch in on Youtube and listen to the song on all streaming platforms.

Tags
Sasi the Don Sharen Claire music Songs
Related news
News | 01 Apr 2021

Bappi Lahiri hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19

MUMBAI: Veteran composer-singer Bappi Lahiri has been hospitalised after testing Covid-19 positive, his daughter Rema Lahiri Bansal confirmed on Thursday.

read more
News | 01 Apr 2021

Shibani Kashyap riding high on the success of 'Jogiya'

MUMBAI: Amplify Presentation, Presented by Ankur Gupta and Varun Prabhudayal Gupta, Produced by Ankur Gupta, Varun Prabhudayal Gupta and Raaj Suri, Written & Directed by- MG Mehul Gadani

read more
News | 01 Apr 2021

From Arjun Kanungo to Rajakumari, here are the five most stylish musicians on the block

MUMBAI: Fashion is seasonal but style is eternal.

read more
News | 01 Apr 2021

Dua Lipa 'excited' to perform at Brit Awards 2021

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa has been announced as one of the performers for the upcoming 2021 Brit Awards. The Don't Start Now singer will take to the stage at the ceremony which is slated to take place at The O2 Arena on May 11.

read more
News | 01 Apr 2021

New platform maajja announces talents and plans for 2021

MUMBAI: Co-founded by acclaimed music director AR Rahman, the global platform for South Asian artists maajjaon March 31 announced the core group of artists signed to the imprint.

read more

RnM Biz

News
YouTube Music now allows you to shuffle songs while Casting

MUMBAI: The criticism of YouTube Music, especially from Google Play Music users, is that it bizarread more

News
Spotify’s new mix are now available free for premium users

MUMBAI: Spotify has spent the last year annoying its users with podcast exclusives and UI changesread more

News
Divo to handle music distribution duties for Hombale Films' upcoming release – Yuvarathnaa

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has pread more

News
T-Series joins IPRS – A big boost to the Indian Music Publishing Industry

MUMBAI: T-Series and The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (“IPRS”) in a joint press releasread more

News
Invisible to Government: Nightlife workers appeal to MPs to save ailing sector

MUMBAI: Representatives from nightlife industries, including nightclubs, supply chains, and live read more

top# 5 articles

1
Dua Lipa 'excited' to perform at Brit Awards 2021

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa has been announced as one of the performers for the upcoming 2021 Brit Awards. The Don't Start Now singer will take to the stage at...read more

2
Bappi Lahiri hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19

MUMBAI: Veteran composer-singer Bappi Lahiri has been hospitalised after testing Covid-19 positive, his daughter Rema Lahiri Bansal confirmed on...read more

3
From Arjun Kanungo to Rajakumari, here are the five most stylish musicians on the block

MUMBAI: Fashion is seasonal but style is eternal. There are a few millennial singers who’ve broken the glass ceiling in every way possible with their...read more

4
Ariana Grande is the highest paid coach on The Voice

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande recently made headlines when it was announced that the 27-year-old singer announced would be replacing Nick Jonas on the 21st...read more

5
Actress Shwetta Parashar new song crosses two lakh views!

MUMBAI: 2021 seems to be a good year for ‘Suicide or Murder’ actress Shwetta Parashar as she has many new releases in her kitty. One of the recent...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games