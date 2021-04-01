For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  01 Apr 2021 14:19 |  By RnMTeam

From Arjun Kanungo to Rajakumari, here are the five most stylish musicians on the block

MUMBAI: Fashion is seasonal but style is eternal. There are a few millennial singers who’ve broken the glass ceiling in every way possible with their discernible talent and also made a mark in the fashion industry and left their fans and followers ogling at the way they present themselves with an original sense of style that is a reflection of their personalities.

Here’s a list of five most stylish musicians painting the town red with their innate sense of style:

Arjun Kanungo: The charismatic singer, composer, entrepreneur and actor who has managed to slay in every way. He has a classic sense of style that’s dynamic. From chic T-shirts to pairing them with skin fit blazers on red carpet occasions to just rewinding the 90s pop culture in his comfortable, boy-next-door joggers and loose shirts, Arjun has redefined cool meets casual and chic with aplomb.

Armaan Malik: The young singing star has carved a niche for himself in the world of music with his compellingly melodious voice. He has won the hearts of his fans with a simple and yet impactful sense of fashion. His chocolate boy looks, innocence and impish charm perfectly accessorise his sartorial sensibilities. With clean and pleasing pastel-coloured T-shirts and dreamy jackets, he has made several heads turn.

Lisa Mishra: The Indian–American singer and songwriter is all things trendy. The ‘Tareefan’ singer from ‘Veere Di Wedding’ has made everyone sit up and take notice with her contemporary fashion sense. Her sense of style is effortless and cool. Her girl-next-door image meets Boho girl meets true-blue diva is perfectly reflected in her fashion choices.

Shirley Sethia: The millennial singer-actor has a vibrant and colourful fashion sense. The pop star who won hearts with live videos of her songs in her PJs talks about how style can come naturally that makes it nothing but a state of mind. From short dresses and cute tops to flattering gowns, this singing sensation is soon to make her acting debut on the big screen with the eagerly awaited ‘Nikamma’.

Rajakumari: The powerhouse singer and American rapper has a kind of subtle heterogeneous sense of style that makes her stand out from the crowd. Her sense of fashion talks about a mix of life philosophies that makes her style ethnic-western. From styling shirts with Indian accessories like bangles and sarees with raw belts talks about how proud she is of her Indian roots that she fuses effortlessly with bold OOTDs to look like an absolute diva.

Tags
Rajakumari Nikamma music Songs
Related news
News | 01 Apr 2021

Bappi Lahiri hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19

MUMBAI: Veteran composer-singer Bappi Lahiri has been hospitalised after testing Covid-19 positive, his daughter Rema Lahiri Bansal confirmed on Thursday.

read more
News | 01 Apr 2021

Sasi the Don remakes his biggest hit and we can't stop gushing about it!

MUMBAI: After the resounding success of his recent singles ‘Humpty Dumpty’ and ‘Daddy Don’, Malaysian-Tamil reggae guru Sasi The Don released a new version of ‘Anbe’, the song that 20 years ago became a rage and made him an overnight superstar in Malaysia.

read more
News | 01 Apr 2021

Shibani Kashyap riding high on the success of 'Jogiya'

MUMBAI: Amplify Presentation, Presented by Ankur Gupta and Varun Prabhudayal Gupta, Produced by Ankur Gupta, Varun Prabhudayal Gupta and Raaj Suri, Written & Directed by- MG Mehul Gadani

read more
News | 01 Apr 2021

Dua Lipa 'excited' to perform at Brit Awards 2021

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa has been announced as one of the performers for the upcoming 2021 Brit Awards. The Don't Start Now singer will take to the stage at the ceremony which is slated to take place at The O2 Arena on May 11.

read more
News | 01 Apr 2021

New platform maajja announces talents and plans for 2021

MUMBAI: Co-founded by acclaimed music director AR Rahman, the global platform for South Asian artists maajjaon March 31 announced the core group of artists signed to the imprint.

read more

RnM Biz

News
YouTube Music now allows you to shuffle songs while Casting

MUMBAI: The criticism of YouTube Music, especially from Google Play Music users, is that it bizarread more

News
Spotify’s new mix are now available free for premium users

MUMBAI: Spotify has spent the last year annoying its users with podcast exclusives and UI changesread more

News
Divo to handle music distribution duties for Hombale Films' upcoming release – Yuvarathnaa

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has pread more

News
T-Series joins IPRS – A big boost to the Indian Music Publishing Industry

MUMBAI: T-Series and The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (“IPRS”) in a joint press releasread more

News
Invisible to Government: Nightlife workers appeal to MPs to save ailing sector

MUMBAI: Representatives from nightlife industries, including nightclubs, supply chains, and live read more

top# 5 articles

1
Ariana Grande is the highest paid coach on The Voice

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande recently made headlines when it was announced that the 27-year-old singer announced would be replacing Nick Jonas on the 21st...read more

2
Actress Shwetta Parashar new song crosses two lakh views!

MUMBAI: 2021 seems to be a good year for ‘Suicide or Murder’ actress Shwetta Parashar as she has many new releases in her kitty. One of the recent...read more

3
Poté announces new album & shares new song featuring Gorillaz' Damon Albarn

MUMBAI: On the forthcoming album 'A Tenuous Tale of Her', Poté (aka Sylvern Mathurin) marks the debut album release for Bonobo’s OUTLIER imprint. A...read more

4
Apashe releases 'Lord & Master' music video, most ambitious visual to date

MUMBAI: Apashe has revealed the final music video from his groundbreaking Renaissance LP with the stunning visual accompaniment to ‘Lord & Master...read more

5
Sasi the Don remakes his biggest hit and we can't stop gushing about it!

MUMBAI: After the resounding success of his recent singles ‘Humpty Dumpty’ and ‘Daddy Don’, Malaysian-Tamil reggae guru Sasi The Don released a new...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games