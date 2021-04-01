From Arjun Kanungo to Rajakumari, here are the five most stylish musicians on the block

MUMBAI: Fashion is seasonal but style is eternal. There are a few millennial singers who’ve broken the glass ceiling in every way possible with their discernible talent and also made a mark in the fashion industry and left their fans and followers ogling at the way they present themselves with an original sense of style that is a reflection of their personalities.

Here’s a list of five most stylish musicians painting the town red with their innate sense of style:

Arjun Kanungo: The charismatic singer, composer, entrepreneur and actor who has managed to slay in every way. He has a classic sense of style that’s dynamic. From chic T-shirts to pairing them with skin fit blazers on red carpet occasions to just rewinding the 90s pop culture in his comfortable, boy-next-door joggers and loose shirts, Arjun has redefined cool meets casual and chic with aplomb.

Armaan Malik: The young singing star has carved a niche for himself in the world of music with his compellingly melodious voice. He has won the hearts of his fans with a simple and yet impactful sense of fashion. His chocolate boy looks, innocence and impish charm perfectly accessorise his sartorial sensibilities. With clean and pleasing pastel-coloured T-shirts and dreamy jackets, he has made several heads turn.

Lisa Mishra: The Indian–American singer and songwriter is all things trendy. The ‘Tareefan’ singer from ‘Veere Di Wedding’ has made everyone sit up and take notice with her contemporary fashion sense. Her sense of style is effortless and cool. Her girl-next-door image meets Boho girl meets true-blue diva is perfectly reflected in her fashion choices.

Shirley Sethia: The millennial singer-actor has a vibrant and colourful fashion sense. The pop star who won hearts with live videos of her songs in her PJs talks about how style can come naturally that makes it nothing but a state of mind. From short dresses and cute tops to flattering gowns, this singing sensation is soon to make her acting debut on the big screen with the eagerly awaited ‘Nikamma’.

Rajakumari: The powerhouse singer and American rapper has a kind of subtle heterogeneous sense of style that makes her stand out from the crowd. Her sense of fashion talks about a mix of life philosophies that makes her style ethnic-western. From styling shirts with Indian accessories like bangles and sarees with raw belts talks about how proud she is of her Indian roots that she fuses effortlessly with bold OOTDs to look like an absolute diva.