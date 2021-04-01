Ariana Grande is the highest paid coach on The Voice

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande recently made headlines when it was announced that the 27-year-old singer announced would be replacing Nick Jonas on the 21st season of The Voice. Sharing the exciting news, the pop star tweeted, “surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honoured, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice @nickjonas we will miss you.” Now, according to recent sources, the pop star would be the highest paid couch on the singing competition series.
Rob Shuter from iHeartRadio’s Naughty But Nice podcast, has shared an exciting update about Ariana joining the show. He revealed, “Sources say Ariana is getting a whopping 20 to 25 million dollars for the show, putting her in the same category as Katy Perry on American Idol. Kelly Clarkson got about $15 million when she joined The Voice”. He further talked about how the women on the show are earning the most by revealing the estimated salary of the male judges. He added, “John Legend and Blake Shelton get around $13 million a season, which means the women on the show are making the most”.
In the past, several well-known faces have been judges on the show including Christina Aguilera, Adam Levine, CeeLo Green, Shakira, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson, and Gwen Stefani. Ariana recently released her 6th studio album titled Positions in October, which has garnered positive feedback from all her fans. Last year, Forbes declared the singer as the ‘highest-paid female musician’ on the 2020 Celebrity 100.
MUMBAI: The criticism of YouTube Music, especially from Google Play Music users, is that it bizarread more
MUMBAI: Spotify has spent the last year annoying its users with podcast exclusives and UI changesread more
MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has pread more
MUMBAI: T-Series and The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (“IPRS”) in a joint press releasread more
MUMBAI: Representatives from nightlife industries, including nightclubs, supply chains, and live read more
MUMBAI: 2021 seems to be a good year for ‘Suicide or Murder’ actress Shwetta Parashar as she has many new releases in her kitty. One of the recent...read more
MUMBAI: On the forthcoming album 'A Tenuous Tale of Her', Poté (aka Sylvern Mathurin) marks the debut album release for Bonobo’s OUTLIER imprint. A...read more
MUMBAI: Apashe has revealed the final music video from his groundbreaking Renaissance LP with the stunning visual accompaniment to ‘Lord & Master...read more
MUMBAI: After the resounding success of his recent singles ‘Humpty Dumpty’ and ‘Daddy Don’, Malaysian-Tamil reggae guru Sasi The Don released a new...read more
MUMBAI: Ariana Grande recently made headlines when it was announced that the 27-year-old singer announced would be replacing Nick Jonas on the 21st...read more