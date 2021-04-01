For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  01 Apr 2021 16:32 |  By RnMTeam

Ariana Grande is the highest paid coach on The Voice

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande recently made headlines when it was announced that the 27-year-old singer announced would be replacing Nick Jonas on the 21st season of The Voice. Sharing the exciting news, the pop star tweeted, “surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honoured, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice @nickjonas we will miss you.” Now, according to recent sources, the pop star would be the highest paid couch on the singing competition series.

Rob Shuter from iHeartRadio’s Naughty But Nice podcast, has shared an exciting update about Ariana joining the show. He revealed, “Sources say Ariana is getting a whopping 20 to 25 million dollars for the show, putting her in the same category as Katy Perry on American Idol. Kelly Clarkson got about $15 million when she joined The Voice”. He further talked about how the women on the show are earning the most by revealing the estimated salary of the male judges. He added, “John Legend and Blake Shelton get around $13 million a season, which means the women on the show are making the most”.

In the past, several well-known faces have been judges on the show including Christina Aguilera, Adam Levine, CeeLo Green, Shakira, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson, and Gwen Stefani. Ariana recently released her 6th studio album titled Positions in October, which has garnered positive feedback from all her fans. Last year, Forbes declared the singer as the ‘highest-paid female musician’ on the 2020 Celebrity 100.

