Actress Shwetta Parashar new song crosses two lakh views!

MUMBAI: 2021 seems to be a good year for ‘Suicide or Murder’ actress Shwetta Parashar as she has many new releases in her kitty. One of the recent releases is her new song ‘Whisky Di Bottle’ that was shot in the year 2018.
It’s a peppy punjabi song which is a perfect number to fit in your party mood and to make you groove. In just few days, the song has already hit more than two lakhs views and is garnering much appreciation from music lovers.
“Its a year of old realises . I shot this song in 2018 and the release got delayed due to creative differences. It was a very different experience as we shoot this only in 3hours as i was leaving for a film shoot & almost missed my flight that day. I am glad it released because your heart breaks when you work for something and it doesn’t see light but i am happy it realised” Shwetta Parashar
