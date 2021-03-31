Rose Darling announces debut EP & shares new track "Water Me Down"

MUMBAI: Intense emotional growth is often the best fuel for a musician’s creative fire, and Rosie Darling has certainly turned pain into beauty on her debut EP 'Coping', set for release on April 2 (via Nettwerk Records). 'Coping' is a time capsule, capturing the messier side of love and friendship, from heartbreak and loneliness to joyous revelry. It’s an intimate window into Rosie’s life, encased in a vulnerable kind of indie-pop.

When delving deep into the sonic palette that has been created on the EP 'Coping', “Water Me Down” is a perfect distillation of how the production is used like another paintbrush in Rosie’s storytelling arsenal. Speaking to Under The Radar, Rosie says, “After living in LA for a few years, I've experienced my fair share of judgment, whether in the music industry or my day-to-day friendships. As I grow, I recognize who is loving and supporting me unconditionally. ‘Water Me Down’ is about realizing who those people are and embracing them while also being brave enough to let go of those I want to fix or change; I've learned the hard way that I am not responsible for their choices. This song is sort of a note to self about remembering your worth and that you are ALREADY enough. You are already "flowing over" with worth, and no one is allowed to take that away from you."

With her first single "Coping", Rosie amassed over 5 million streams across all platforms, charting on 14 different Spotify Viral 50 charts (including India, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand and Taiwan) and landing Top 20 on the Global Viral Chart. A talented team of songwriters, producers, and engineers reached out from the onset, wanting to collaborate with Rosie - co-written with Justin Gammella (Lennon Stella, Ashe, Blake Rose), produced by Andy Seltzer (Chelsea Cutler, Shallou, Joan), mixed by Michael Brauer (Coldplay, Florence and the Machine, Vance Joy), and mastered by Joe Laporta (Halsey, JP Saxe, Gracie Abrams). “Coping” has earned prime placement on Spotify’s Alone Again (#1 spot, 2.4 million followers), Down in the Dumps, Fresh Finds: Pop and Chill Singer-Songwriter playlists.

Earlier this month, she released her second single, “Heavy.” With two songs under her belt, she’s had press support from across the globe, including features on some of Asia's hottest radio stations and media outlets. She's already built a sizeable fanbase in Asia, with Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Bangkok in her Top 5 Cities on Spotify based on streams.

Like many artists, Rosie grew up in a creative and bustling household. Around the age of twelve, her dad taught her a few chords on the guitar, and those lessons, coupled with the rise of mega singer-songwriters like Taylor Swift, propelled Rosie into her own storytelling. At fourteen, she got into the studio and found that the recording process came naturally to her. In her words, the studio is her safe place. After casually writing and performing throughout high school and college, Rosie decided to pursue music more seriously, toplining on some tracks and connecting with producers. In 2017, Rosie and producer OKO released “L.A.”, and at about three million streams on Spotify, the track has done well considering the pair released it entirely on their own. Later in 2019, Rosie wrote “Never Be The Same” for EDM duo Tritonal, and the track hit number one on SiriusXM’s BPM radio.

After moving to Los Angeles from the East Coast, Rosie took on the daunting task of networking in a city that is notoriously spread out and filled to the brim with other artists on the rise. After only two years in LA, Rosie has built a strong network of producers and songwriters, crediting her success to her focus and determination, along with a bit of risk-taking. But fully pursuing a passion can come with a price, and Rosie has poured all the loss and love of the past couple of years into the forthcoming debut EP 'Coping'.