Rising Rap star Yung Raja becomes first Singaporean artist to appear on The NME 100 List

MUMBAI: 26-year-old first-generation Singaporean Indian, and prized member of the Def Jam South East Asia roster, Yung Raja‘s debut foray into the U.S. territory commences with the release of his brand new single “Mami”, alongside Alamo Records, home to some of the hottest hip-hop acts such as Lil Durk and Smokepurpp. The artist, who has been dubbed as Southeast Asia’s next avant-garde hip-hop artist known for his tasteful unification of English and Tamil lyricism, breaks into the global market today with the psychedelic, trap-heavy new single produced by long-time collaborator Flightsch. Yung Raja infuses his signature multi-lingual wordplay, creating another addictive offering loaded with cultural references.

The past few Yung Raja singles have zeroed in on the Indian rapper’s heritage, identity and freewheeling way of life in Singapore. With his Alamo Records debut, “Mami” puts Yung Raja’s unique ability to bridge and amalgamate diverse cultures in focus. The usage of “Mami” is part of a long-standing tradition across languages and in hip-hop party anthems but with this single Yung Raja marries the multi-dimensional meanings and manifests a spanking new definition for the term, celebrating beauty and the female form in all its gold-embroidered splendour. Flightsch’s intuitive use of trap beats echo the playfulness and goofy flirtation that Yung Raja carries effortlessly in both English and Tamil.

Another precisely engineered banger for the clubs, the song is imbued by Yung Raja’s snappy and evocative wordplay, capturing the fleeting highs that come with a romantic pursuit and proving that humour, confidence, and craft are all endearing trademarks of the rising rapper. “I do it like me cause my style is new / I’m pulling off quick with all kinds of moves / Roja on me bet she find it cute / Ya know I’m that neruppu (fire) flight produced”

Reflecting on the single Yung Raja says, “Lyrically, inspiration was drawn from how Indian women dress and their sense of styles - to have grown up seeing the ladies of my culture don sarees of all colours and variations, I’ve always thought it is beautiful. I’ve had so many friends from other cultures asking me what a saree is... now they’re gonna know.

The idea for Mami all came from the thought of how ‘Mami’ has a slightly different meaning in my Indian culture and how cool it’d be to draw that parallel to what it means in western pop culture. And I love making songs for the ladies to enjoy in the club so this was a project that started with that in mind too. I dedicate this to Mamis all around the world.”

The single’s music video - shot by Bless7Up and edited & graded by Jasper Tan of Vadbibes - doubles up on the opulence with a dash of comic delight. Awash with vivid colours and a psychedelic daze, the rapper is seen surfing on dollar bills, climbing on stacks of saris and jewelry, and partying in distinct locations: decadent hotel rooms, department stores and a nondescript warehouse — where a “Mami” doll comes to life before an unsuspecting Yung Raja. It’s a breezy and absorbing romp, one that injects unshakeable life and energy into the mundane.

The rapper first set out to define himself with a distinct Indian presence in the culture-clash battleground of Singaporean hip-hop. Now, with ascending star-power behind him, he’s taking it a notch higher to assert his culture and its visibility - but not without some fun. He is on an ascent to bridge the gap of Southeast Asia’s force into the mainstream music lexicon. Just last month he was included on NME’s 100 list, appearing as the first ever Singaporean to make it to the platform's coveted “artist to watch” list. With “Mami”, Raja continues to earn that moniker showcasing what he aims to bring to the global stage — a sound that is foreign yet equally familiar to music lovers everywhere.

“Mami” is available now on all major streaming platforms and the official music video will premiere on Yung Raja’s Vevo channel at 9pm SGT tonight.