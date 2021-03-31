For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  31 Mar 2021 14:35 |  By RnMTeam

Rising Rap star Yung Raja becomes first Singaporean artist to appear on The NME 100 List

MUMBAI: 26-year-old first-generation Singaporean Indian, and prized member of the Def Jam South East Asia roster, Yung Raja‘s debut foray into the U.S. territory commences with the release of his brand new single “Mami”, alongside Alamo Records, home to some of the hottest hip-hop acts such as Lil Durk and Smokepurpp. The artist, who has been dubbed as Southeast Asia’s next avant-garde hip-hop artist known for his tasteful unification of English and Tamil lyricism, breaks into the global market today with the psychedelic, trap-heavy new single produced by long-time collaborator Flightsch. Yung Raja infuses his signature multi-lingual wordplay, creating another addictive offering loaded with cultural references.

The past few Yung Raja singles have zeroed in on the Indian rapper’s heritage, identity and freewheeling way of life in Singapore. With his Alamo Records debut, “Mami” puts Yung Raja’s unique ability to bridge and amalgamate diverse cultures in focus. The usage of “Mami” is part of a long-standing tradition across languages and in hip-hop party anthems but with this single Yung Raja marries the multi-dimensional meanings and manifests a spanking new definition for the term, celebrating beauty and the female form in all its gold-embroidered splendour. Flightsch’s intuitive use of trap beats echo the playfulness and goofy flirtation that Yung Raja carries effortlessly in both English and Tamil.

Another precisely engineered banger for the clubs, the song is imbued by Yung Raja’s snappy and evocative wordplay, capturing the fleeting highs that come with a romantic pursuit and proving that humour, confidence, and craft are all endearing trademarks of the rising rapper. “I do it like me cause my style is new / I’m pulling off quick with all kinds of moves / Roja on me bet she find it cute / Ya know I’m that neruppu (fire) flight produced”

Reflecting on the single Yung Raja says, “Lyrically, inspiration was drawn from how Indian women dress and their sense of styles - to have grown up seeing the ladies of my culture don sarees of all colours and variations, I’ve always thought it is beautiful. I’ve had so many friends from other cultures asking me what a saree is... now they’re gonna know.

The idea for Mami all came from the thought of how ‘Mami’ has a slightly different meaning in my Indian culture and how cool it’d be to draw that parallel to what it means in western pop culture. And I love making songs for the ladies to enjoy in the club so this was a project that started with that in mind too. I dedicate this to Mamis all around the world.”

The single’s music video - shot by Bless7Up and edited & graded by Jasper Tan of Vadbibes - doubles up on the opulence with a dash of comic delight. Awash with vivid colours and a psychedelic daze, the rapper is seen surfing on dollar bills, climbing on stacks of saris and jewelry, and partying in distinct locations: decadent hotel rooms, department stores and a nondescript warehouse — where a “Mami” doll comes to life before an unsuspecting Yung Raja. It’s a breezy and absorbing romp, one that injects unshakeable life and energy into the mundane.

The rapper first set out to define himself with a distinct Indian presence in the culture-clash battleground of Singaporean hip-hop. Now, with ascending star-power behind him, he’s taking it a notch higher to assert his culture and its visibility - but not without some fun. He is on an ascent to bridge the gap of Southeast Asia’s force into the mainstream music lexicon. Just last month he was included on NME’s 100 list, appearing as the first ever Singaporean to make it to the platform's coveted “artist to watch” list. With “Mami”, Raja continues to earn that moniker showcasing what he aims to bring to the global stage — a sound that is foreign yet equally familiar to music lovers everywhere.

“Mami” is available now on all major streaming platforms and the official music video will premiere on Yung Raja’s Vevo channel at 9pm SGT tonight.

Tags
Yung Raja music Songs
Related news
News | 31 Mar 2021

BTS printed in Indian textbooks as part of their Syllabus for the first time

MUMBAI: BTS have inspired generations through their music, speeches and lifestyle. One of the most important moments for BTS and the world was when they were invited to the UN. BTS' RM gave a very powerful, inspiring and heart warming speech that spoke volumes of how words are very impactfull.

read more
News | 31 Mar 2021

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's first album song "Baarish Ki Jaaye" to be one of the most expensive song ever

MUMBAI: The actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s first music album “Baarish Ki Jaaye” was released on 27th March 2021 and has crossed over 20 million views on YouTube till date.

read more
News | 31 Mar 2021

Hard Rock Cafe Whitefield brings to you Radiostellar!

MUMBAI: To all the Rock & Roll fans out there, get ready to swerve to the tunes of Radiostellar as they go live at Hard Rock Cafe Whitefield this Friday!

read more
News | 31 Mar 2021

Bhuvan Bam's latest video Happy Holi trends at no #1

MUMBAI: India’s most promising youth icon Bhuvan Bam has released his latest video 'Happy Holi', urging people to stay safe at home this festive season, with his most comical approach.

read more
News | 30 Mar 2021

Lil Nas X claps back at critics of "MONTERO" music video

MUMBAI: Lil Nas X's latest music video has gotten many people fired up, but the rapper can take the heat and dish out some of his own.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Divo to handle music distribution duties for Hombale Films' upcoming release – Yuvarathnaa

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has pread more

News
T-Series joins IPRS – A big boost to the Indian Music Publishing Industry

MUMBAI: T-Series and The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (“IPRS”) in a joint press releasread more

News
Invisible to Government: Nightlife workers appeal to MPs to save ailing sector

MUMBAI: Representatives from nightlife industries, including nightclubs, supply chains, and live read more

News
This Holi, celebrate the colours of live with 104.8 Ishq FM'S 'Ishq Ke Rang'

MUMBAI: For Holi, 104.8 ISHQ FM, India’s only romantic radio station, launched a two weeklong camread more

News
Divo grabs the "Viral song of the Decade (Tamil)" at Mirchi Music Awards South 2021 for "Rowdy Baby"

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies basedread more

top# 5 articles

1
BTS printed in Indian textbooks as part of their Syllabus for the first time

MUMBAI: BTS have inspired generations through their music, speeches and lifestyle. One of the most important moments for BTS and the world was when...read more

2
Bhuvan Bam's latest video Happy Holi trends at no #1

MUMBAI: India’s most promising youth icon Bhuvan Bam has released his latest video 'Happy Holi', urging people to stay safe at home this festive...read more

3
Rose Darling announces debut EP & shares new track "Water Me Down"

MUMBAI: Intense emotional growth is often the best fuel for a musician’s creative fire, and Rosie Darling has certainly turned pain into beauty on...read more

4
Apashe releases 'Lord & Master' music video, most ambitious visual to date

MUMBAI: Apashe has revealed the final music video from his groundbreaking Renaissance LP with the stunning visual accompaniment to ‘Lord & Master...read more

5
BTS experiences racism; voices out their feelings!

MUMBAI: BTS is adding its voice to the chorus of public figures calling for an end to the recent reported rise in hate crimes against people of Asian...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games