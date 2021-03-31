Nawazuddin Siddiqui's first album song "Baarish Ki Jaaye" to be one of the most expensive song ever

MUMBAI: The actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s first music album “Baarish Ki Jaaye” was released on 27th March 2021 and has crossed over 20 million views on YouTube till date. The video is directed by Arvindr khaira, written and composed by Jaani, and sung by Bpraak under the production of Desi Melodies featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sunanda Sharma. The song has touched the hearts of the audience and is currently trending on YouTube.
“Baarish Ki Jaaye” is a romantic song, based on a true story in which the song portrays that love is unconditional and divine. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen as a gangster who falls in love and marries a mentally unstable woman who is played by Sunanda Sharma. The chemistry depicted between the actors is unique and profound. The lyrics of the song is heartfelt and the audience is going haywire on the lovely wordings making it famous on Instagram reels. As it is one of the most expensive songs ever.
Usually, the production cost of a music album goes up to 20-25 lakhs but according to sources the song “Baarish Ki Jaaye” is one of the most expensive songs which has cost the production more than 1 crore but it was all worth it. Recently, the Punjabi singer Harddy Sandhu posted a reel on Instagram with Nawazuddin Siddiqui having fun grooving on the hook steps of “Baarish Ki Jaaye”.
