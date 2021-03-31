For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  31 Mar 2021 14:23 |  By RnMTeam

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's first album song "Baarish Ki Jaaye" to be one of the most expensive song ever

MUMBAI: The actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s first music album “Baarish Ki Jaaye” was released on 27th March 2021 and has crossed over 20 million views on YouTube till date. The video is directed by Arvindr khaira, written and composed by Jaani, and sung by Bpraak under the production of Desi Melodies featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sunanda Sharma. The song has touched the hearts of the audience and is currently trending on YouTube.

“Baarish Ki Jaaye” is a romantic song, based on a true story in which the song portrays that love is unconditional and divine. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen as a gangster who falls in love and marries a mentally unstable woman who is played by Sunanda Sharma. The chemistry depicted between the actors is unique and profound. The lyrics of the song is heartfelt and the audience is going haywire on the lovely wordings making it famous on Instagram reels. As it is one of the most expensive songs ever.

Usually, the production cost of a music album goes up to 20-25 lakhs but according to sources the song “Baarish Ki Jaaye” is one of the most expensive songs which has cost the production more than 1 crore but it was all worth it. Recently, the Punjabi singer Harddy Sandhu posted a reel on Instagram with Nawazuddin Siddiqui having fun grooving on the hook steps of “Baarish Ki Jaaye”.

Tags
Nawazuddin Siddiqui album song Baarish Ki Jaaye music
Related news
News | 31 Mar 2021

BTS printed in Indian textbooks as part of their Syllabus for the first time

MUMBAI: BTS have inspired generations through their music, speeches and lifestyle. One of the most important moments for BTS and the world was when they were invited to the UN. BTS' RM gave a very powerful, inspiring and heart warming speech that spoke volumes of how words are very impactfull.

read more
News | 31 Mar 2021

Poté announces new album & shares new song featuring Gorillaz' Damon Albarn

MUMBAI: On the forthcoming album 'A Tenuous Tale of Her', Poté (aka Sylvern Mathurin) marks the debut album release for Bonobo’s OUTLIER imprint.

read more
News | 31 Mar 2021

Rising Rap star Yung Raja becomes first Singaporean artist to appear on The NME 100 List

MUMBAI: 26-year-old first-generation Singaporean Indian, and prized member of the Def Jam South East Asia roster, Yung Raja‘s debut foray into the U.S.

read more
News | 31 Mar 2021

Hard Rock Cafe Whitefield brings to you Radiostellar!

MUMBAI: To all the Rock & Roll fans out there, get ready to swerve to the tunes of Radiostellar as they go live at Hard Rock Cafe Whitefield this Friday!

read more
News | 31 Mar 2021

Bhuvan Bam's latest video Happy Holi trends at no #1

MUMBAI: India’s most promising youth icon Bhuvan Bam has released his latest video 'Happy Holi', urging people to stay safe at home this festive season, with his most comical approach.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Divo to handle music distribution duties for Hombale Films' upcoming release – Yuvarathnaa

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has pread more

News
T-Series joins IPRS – A big boost to the Indian Music Publishing Industry

MUMBAI: T-Series and The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (“IPRS”) in a joint press releasread more

News
Invisible to Government: Nightlife workers appeal to MPs to save ailing sector

MUMBAI: Representatives from nightlife industries, including nightclubs, supply chains, and live read more

News
This Holi, celebrate the colours of live with 104.8 Ishq FM'S 'Ishq Ke Rang'

MUMBAI: For Holi, 104.8 ISHQ FM, India’s only romantic radio station, launched a two weeklong camread more

News
Divo grabs the "Viral song of the Decade (Tamil)" at Mirchi Music Awards South 2021 for "Rowdy Baby"

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies basedread more

top# 5 articles

1
Musician Saahil Bhargava collaborates with Slam Out Loud to make arts education accessible for kids from disadvantaged communities

MUMBAI: LA-based composer, singer-songwriter Saahil Bhargava was fortunate enough to learn music from a very early age and he’s now working with...read more

2
BTS printed in Indian textbooks as part of their Syllabus for the first time

MUMBAI: BTS have inspired generations through their music, speeches and lifestyle. One of the most important moments for BTS and the world was when...read more

3
Rising Rap star Yung Raja becomes first Singaporean artist to appear on The NME 100 List

MUMBAI: 26-year-old first-generation Singaporean Indian, and prized member of the Def Jam South East Asia roster, Yung Raja‘s debut foray into the U....read more

4
Bhuvan Bam's latest video Happy Holi trends at no #1

MUMBAI: India’s most promising youth icon Bhuvan Bam has released his latest video 'Happy Holi', urging people to stay safe at home this festive...read more

5
Rose Darling announces debut EP & shares new track "Water Me Down"

MUMBAI: Intense emotional growth is often the best fuel for a musician’s creative fire, and Rosie Darling has certainly turned pain into beauty on...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games