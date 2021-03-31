BTS printed in Indian textbooks as part of their Syllabus for the first time

MUMBAI: BTS have inspired generations through their music, speeches and lifestyle. One of the most important moments for BTS and the world was when they were invited to the UN. BTS' RM gave a very powerful, inspiring and heart warming speech that spoke volumes of how words are very impactfull. For the first time in India, BTS are printed in Indian textbooks. The textbooks are of Tamilnadu. Tamilnadu not only wants their future to be educated but also to be motivated. And so that's why they have included BTS in their syllabus. BTS RM's speech is included in the book.
For the first time in India BTS are printed in Indian textbooks. The textbooks are of Tamilnadu. Tamilnadu not only wants their future to be educated but also to be motivated. And so that's why they have included BTS in their syllabus. @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/im4MEqCyxD
— diyaaaa | (@BEelmariajin) March 27, 2021
BTS IN OUR TEXT BOOKS
OHMYGOD I STILL CAN'T BELIEVE MY EYES!!!!!!!!!! THE UN SPEECH IS A PRESCRIBED PORTION FOR 1ST YEAR ENGLISH IN TAMIL NADU!!!!!!!!! TAMIL ARMYS!!!!!!!!! @BTStamilnadARMY @BangtanINDIA@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/LHEwCfxVc0
— rejoice misses taetae (@dionysope_) February 16, 2021
