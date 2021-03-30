For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  30 Mar 2021 18:01 |  By RnMTeam

WZA debut on NUVOLVE with new single 'The Secret'

MUMBAI: Mysterious production outfit WZA make their NUVOLVE debut with new single ‘The Secret’, out 26th March.

Punctuated by skippy UKG beats and emotive vocal samples, ‘The Secret’ conjures up a distinctly summery energy, a warm club jam evoking hazy memories and rose-tinted nostalgia of better days.

It follows releases from MPH, Sampladelic & The Phat Controlla, Smokey Bubblin’ B, Smasher and Tuff Culture as NUVOLVE continues its rapid ascent through the ranks of British dance music.

Born and raised in garage heaven, WZA represent everything good about contemporary dance music, already releasing a steady stream of club heaters and collaborating with the likes of Low Steppa, Lee Walker and Elliot Chapman.

Launched last year by DJ EZ and his long-term friend and manager Paul Marini, NUVOLVE kicked off its existence by releasing no fewer than six singles all at once - from UKG legends such as Todd Edwards and Club Asylum right through to up-and-coming future stars like SHOSH and Fabian Dubz. The label aims to truly encompass DJ EZ’s love for all forms of electronic music from garage to bass and everything in between.

NUVOLVE successfully ties down the enigmatic WZA and the results are typically explosive.

Tags
WZA NUVOLVE The Secret
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

News
Invisible to Government: Nightlife workers appeal to MPs to save ailing sector

MUMBAI: Representatives from nightlife industries, including nightclubs, supply chains, and live read more

News
This Holi, celebrate the colours of live with 104.8 Ishq FM'S 'Ishq Ke Rang'

MUMBAI: For Holi, 104.8 ISHQ FM, India’s only romantic radio station, launched a two weeklong camread more

News
Divo grabs the "Viral song of the Decade (Tamil)" at Mirchi Music Awards South 2021 for "Rowdy Baby"

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies basedread more

News
Brace yourself! Radio City launches the 12th Season of 'Radio City super singer'

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network announces the 12th season of India’s biggest siread more

News
Hungama Music brings Dolby Atmos to music streaming in India

MUMBAI: Hungama Music, one of the leading music streaming services in India, and Dolby Laboratoriread more

top# 5 articles

1
Rodriguez Jr. & Booka Shade step up for the third batch of forward thinking remixes on Hungry Music

MUMBAI: Hungry Music have revealed the next remix packages to celebrate the second anniversary of label co-founder Worakls’ groundbreaking 2019 ‘...read more

2
Nadiyon Paar' singer Rashmeet Kaur tests Covid positive

MUMBAI: Singer Rashmeet Kaur, who recently scored a big hit with "Nadiyon paar" in the film "Roohie", informed her fans on Monday that she has tested...read more

3
Adam Levine to perform at Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Wedding?

MUMBAI: Did Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani lock down their wedding singer? Not so fast... As fans may recall, the "God's Country" star told Seth...read more

4
Shilpa Surroch feels 'accomplished' lending her voice for Netflix 'Bombay Begums'

MUMBAI: After releasing “Mirzapur”, singer Shilpa Surroch dropped “Jawaani” featured in the latest Netflix web series “Bombay Begums”. The song was...read more

5
KRANE releases new crowdsourced album SESSIONS, Vol. 3

MUMBAI: Bay-area based producer KRANE has unveiled the third volume of his acclaimed series SESSIONS, out Friday March 26th. The 9-track LP follows...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games