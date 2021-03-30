WZA debut on NUVOLVE with new single 'The Secret'

MUMBAI: Mysterious production outfit WZA make their NUVOLVE debut with new single ‘The Secret’, out 26th March.

Punctuated by skippy UKG beats and emotive vocal samples, ‘The Secret’ conjures up a distinctly summery energy, a warm club jam evoking hazy memories and rose-tinted nostalgia of better days.

It follows releases from MPH, Sampladelic & The Phat Controlla, Smokey Bubblin’ B, Smasher and Tuff Culture as NUVOLVE continues its rapid ascent through the ranks of British dance music.

Born and raised in garage heaven, WZA represent everything good about contemporary dance music, already releasing a steady stream of club heaters and collaborating with the likes of Low Steppa, Lee Walker and Elliot Chapman.

Launched last year by DJ EZ and his long-term friend and manager Paul Marini, NUVOLVE kicked off its existence by releasing no fewer than six singles all at once - from UKG legends such as Todd Edwards and Club Asylum right through to up-and-coming future stars like SHOSH and Fabian Dubz. The label aims to truly encompass DJ EZ’s love for all forms of electronic music from garage to bass and everything in between.

NUVOLVE successfully ties down the enigmatic WZA and the results are typically explosive.