News |  30 Mar 2021 17:58 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Tulsi Kumar sets the stage on fire with her futuristic look

MUMBAI: Versatile singer Tulsi Kumar sets the stage on fire.

The 13th edition of the Smule Mirchi Music Awards was hosted on march 11-12, 2021. It focused on celebrating the best of the music industry and its talent in the last ten years. With its ‘Dus Saal Bemisaal’ theme, the award show hosted by Sonu Nigam witnessed some of the most scintillating performances.

Tulsi along with the entire team won “Listener’s Choice Album of the Decade award for Aashique 2”. She performed her single “Tanhaai”, “Dus Bahane 2.0” from Baaghi 3 and "Lagdi Lahore Di" from the Bollywood movie Street Dancer 3D. The singer expressed her performance was “different” and “futuristic look”.

“What better than to perform at the award show in front of the music fertility and win an award at the same time”, she expressed.

The entire performance was futuristic pop, they picked songs that suited the mood, all the three songs were “power pack” and “upbeat”, and had a similar tempo. Tulsi Kumar’s songs are melodic and romantic numbers. She wanted to pursue something different and do more of an upbeat performance hence this fun, party kind of vibe “You’ll see a very different side of me”.

“Performing, singing and dancing requires a lot of practice, I put in sometime and rehearsed and tried my best”.

Mirchi Music Awards have always been good, creative whenever they plan their show. Celebrating the decade is very special a lot, the idea and concept was very beautiful. Some of the performances were based on “Dus Saal Bemisaal”, where artists performed songs of different eras.

The singer reminiscing her first performance at Mirchi Music Award 2009 with ‘Bombay Vikings’, “Each year it gets better but this year was spectacular because we’re celebrating the fertility with the song ‘Bemisaal’, all the artist who reached their peak in the last 10 years were celebrated and I’m so happy that I could be apart of that”.

The singer has a special surprise for her audience in the next Month. Stay Tuned!

Tulsi Kumar Mirchi Music Awards Bemisaal Tanhaai Dus Bahane 2.0 Baaghi 3 Lagdi Lahore Di Dus Saal Bemisaal
