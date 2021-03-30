Shilpa Surroch feels 'accomplished' lending her voice for Netflix 'Bombay Begums'

MUMBAI: After releasing “Mirzapur”, singer Shilpa Surroch dropped “Jawaani” featured in the latest Netflix web series “Bombay Begums”. The song was composed by Anand Bhaskar and written by Shraddha Sehgal.

The singer has been releasing songs on OTT platforms for the past months. Excited about the release, “It feels like a great accomplishment. I have over 12 songs on multiple platforms for various web series, but “Jawaani” for BOMBAY BEGUMS is my first for NETFLIX, thanks to Anand Bhaskar, the composer of the series. I couldn’t be happier with the kind of love we are receiving for the music and the series”.

Fans have been referring to her as “Queen of OTT Music’ after witnessing her journey and the way she has evolved as an artist. “That’s just the outpour of affection by my fans and admirers”, she adds. She gets a lot of messages from young girls and guys telling her how inspiring her journey has been for them. “Queen or not, I am just trying to be better than how I was yesterday”.

Further, talking about her upcoming projects, the singer had the opportunity to sing a duet with one of her favourites, Mohit Chauhan, for a film called “Googly Gumm Hai”. But she revealed she’s most excited about her other song that she wrote lyrics for, from the same film, that is sung by Mohit Chauhan called “Ojhal”.

The singer is pushing her boundaries as an artist, and she hopes people receive it with love.