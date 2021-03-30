Punctual release feel good video for 'The Step'

MUMBAI: UK DJ-producer duo Punctual have released the video for their new single ‘The Step’, featuring Danish singer-songwriter Nabiha, out 26th March.
The official video follows the single reaching 4 million streams to date and tremendous radio support from BBC Radio 1 (Party Anthems / Dance Anthems) and Kiss FM. Directed by Henry Oliver (Tom Walker, Big Heath), the video details an infectious dance choreography and is complete with spectacular visuals throughout.
The club-ready house cut follows last year’s acclaimed single ‘I Don’t Wanna Know’, that has racked up more than 20 million global streams. The track reached Apple Music Top 20 UK Tracks, Capital Radio’s Top 30, and the KISS FM playlist.
Composed of Will Lansley and John Morgan, Punctual burst onto the scene in 2016 with debut single ‘Eva’, released through Becky Tong’s Juicebox label, which surpassed 5 million streams and garnered support from Zane Lowe, Pete Tong, Phil Taggart and more. They have since amassed millions of streams across their diverse back catalogue, kicking off the new decade with the euphoric ‘Imagine’, a single that drew support from BBC Radio 1 favourites Danny Howard and Scott Mills.
Born in Copenhagen, Nabiha Bensouda has released three albums and enjoyed a number of successful singles on Tracklisten, the official Danish Singles chart. Her first release of the new year was ‘So Long’, a collaborative single with Robin M and Slay.
With now the release of its official video, ‘The Step’ is sure to become one of the most exciting dance records of this year.
