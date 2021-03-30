Lil Nas X claps back at critics of "MONTERO" music video

MUMBAI: Lil Nas X's latest music video has gotten many people fired up, but the rapper can take the heat and dish out some of his own.
The 21-year-old Grammy winner clapped back at critics of "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," which contains religious and sexually explicit imagery. It depicts the star wearing boxer-briefs and thigh-high black patent leather boots, pole-dancing in Hell and then giving the devil a lap dance.
"Y'all saying a gay n---a twerking on a cgi satan is the end of times," Lil Nas X tweeted on Friday, March 26, "like slavery and the holocaust didn't happen."
He also tweeted, "There is a mass shooting every week that our government does nothing to stop. me sliding down a cgi pole isn't what's destroying society."
"The system is targeting kids," one critic tweeted. "Lil Nas X's fanbase is mostly children. They did the same thing with Miley Cyrus after Hannah Montana."
Lil Nas X responded, "There was no system involved. i made the decision to create the music video. i am an adult. i am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job."
The song "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" is currently rising fast on the streaming charts. The track is about a man that Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, met in 2020, a year after he came out publicly. On Thursday, March 25, the rapper posted on Instagram a letter he wrote to his 14-year-old self.
"I wrote a song with our name in it," it read. "it's about a guy i met last summer. i know we promised to never come out publicly, i know we promised to never be ‘that' type of gay person, i know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist."
On Saturday, March 27, Lil Nas X tweeted to his critics again. He wrote, "i spent my entire teenage years hating myself because of the s--t y'all preached would happen to me because i was gay. so i hope u are mad, stay mad, feel the same anger you teach us to have towards ourselves."
MUMBAI: Representatives from nightlife industries, including nightclubs, supply chains, and live read more
MUMBAI: For Holi, 104.8 ISHQ FM, India’s only romantic radio station, launched a two weeklong camread more
MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies basedread more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network announces the 12th season of India’s biggest siread more
MUMBAI: Hungama Music, one of the leading music streaming services in India, and Dolby Laboratoriread more
MUMBAI: Mysterious production outfit WZA make their NUVOLVE debut with new single ‘The Secret’, out 26th March. Punctuated by skippy UKG beats and...read more
MUMBAI: Hungry Music have revealed the next remix packages to celebrate the second anniversary of label co-founder Worakls’ groundbreaking 2019 ‘...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Rashmeet Kaur, who recently scored a big hit with "Nadiyon paar" in the film "Roohie", informed her fans on Monday that she has tested...read more
MUMBAI: Did Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani lock down their wedding singer? Not so fast... As fans may recall, the "God's Country" star told Seth...read more
MUMBAI: After releasing “Mirzapur”, singer Shilpa Surroch dropped “Jawaani” featured in the latest Netflix web series “Bombay Begums”. The song was...read more