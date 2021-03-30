For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  30 Mar 2021 20:03 |  By RnMTeam

Lil Nas X claps back at critics of "MONTERO" music video

MUMBAI: Lil Nas X's latest music video has gotten many people fired up, but the rapper can take the heat and dish out some of his own.

The 21-year-old Grammy winner clapped back at critics of "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," which contains religious and sexually explicit imagery. It depicts the star wearing boxer-briefs and thigh-high black patent leather boots, pole-dancing in Hell and then giving the devil a lap dance.

"Y'all saying a gay n---a twerking on a cgi satan is the end of times," Lil Nas X tweeted on Friday, March 26, "like slavery and the holocaust didn't happen."

He also tweeted, "There is a mass shooting every week that our government does nothing to stop. me sliding down a cgi pole isn't what's destroying society."

"The system is targeting kids," one critic tweeted. "Lil Nas X's fanbase is mostly children. They did the same thing with Miley Cyrus after Hannah Montana."

Lil Nas X responded, "There was no system involved. i made the decision to create the music video. i am an adult. i am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job."

The song "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" is currently rising fast on the streaming charts. The track is about a man that Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, met in 2020, a year after he came out publicly. On Thursday, March 25, the rapper posted on Instagram a letter he wrote to his 14-year-old self.

"I wrote a song with our name in it," it read. "it's about a guy i met last summer. i know we promised to never come out publicly, i know we promised to never be ‘that' type of gay person, i know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist."

On Saturday, March 27, Lil Nas X tweeted to his critics again. He wrote, "i spent my entire teenage years hating myself because of the s--t y'all preached would happen to me because i was gay. so i hope u are mad, stay mad, feel the same anger you teach us to have towards ourselves."

Tags
Lil Nas X NSFW MONTERO music
Related news
News | 30 Mar 2021

Punctual release feel good video for 'The Step'

MUMBAI: UK DJ-producer duo Punctual have released the video for their new single ‘The Step’, featuring Danish singer-songwriter Nabiha, out 26th March.

read more
News | 30 Mar 2021

Amid board exams, 18 year old Amitesh Shukla makes his debut with a Punjabi track, mentored by Satya Manik Afsar trio

MUMBAI: Young but supremely talented singer Amitesh Shukla just made his musical debut with the Punjabi track ‘Yaar Mere Donali' in direction of Satya Manik Afsar trio.

read more
News | 30 Mar 2021

Musician Saahil Bhargava collaborates with Slam Out Loud to make arts education accessible for kids from disadvantaged communities

MUMBAI: LA-based composer, singer-songwriter Saahil Bhargava was fortunate enough to learn music from a very early age and he’s now working with adolescent children to start their musical journeys.

read more
News | 30 Mar 2021

Kylie Jenner: Cameo in Cardi B's video was career highlight

MUMBAI: Socialite and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner revealed in the latest episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" that doing a cameo in rapper Cardi B's controversial WAP song video was the highlight of her career.

read more
News | 30 Mar 2021

Priyanka Chopra shares family photo; celebrates Holi with Nick Jonas and his parents

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been super busy with multiple projects. However, the actress took time out of her busy schedule to spend some quality time with her husband Nick Jonas and his parents on the occasion of Holi.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Invisible to Government: Nightlife workers appeal to MPs to save ailing sector

MUMBAI: Representatives from nightlife industries, including nightclubs, supply chains, and live read more

News
This Holi, celebrate the colours of live with 104.8 Ishq FM'S 'Ishq Ke Rang'

MUMBAI: For Holi, 104.8 ISHQ FM, India’s only romantic radio station, launched a two weeklong camread more

News
Divo grabs the "Viral song of the Decade (Tamil)" at Mirchi Music Awards South 2021 for "Rowdy Baby"

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies basedread more

News
Brace yourself! Radio City launches the 12th Season of 'Radio City super singer'

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network announces the 12th season of India’s biggest siread more

News
Hungama Music brings Dolby Atmos to music streaming in India

MUMBAI: Hungama Music, one of the leading music streaming services in India, and Dolby Laboratoriread more

top# 5 articles

1
WZA debut on NUVOLVE with new single 'The Secret'

MUMBAI: Mysterious production outfit WZA make their NUVOLVE debut with new single ‘The Secret’, out 26th March. Punctuated by skippy UKG beats and...read more

2
Rodriguez Jr. & Booka Shade step up for the third batch of forward thinking remixes on Hungry Music

MUMBAI: Hungry Music have revealed the next remix packages to celebrate the second anniversary of label co-founder Worakls’ groundbreaking 2019 ‘...read more

3
Nadiyon Paar' singer Rashmeet Kaur tests Covid positive

MUMBAI: Singer Rashmeet Kaur, who recently scored a big hit with "Nadiyon paar" in the film "Roohie", informed her fans on Monday that she has tested...read more

4
Adam Levine to perform at Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Wedding?

MUMBAI: Did Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani lock down their wedding singer? Not so fast... As fans may recall, the "God's Country" star told Seth...read more

5
Shilpa Surroch feels 'accomplished' lending her voice for Netflix 'Bombay Begums'

MUMBAI: After releasing “Mirzapur”, singer Shilpa Surroch dropped “Jawaani” featured in the latest Netflix web series “Bombay Begums”. The song was...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games