Amid board exams, 18 year old Amitesh Shukla makes his debut with a Punjabi track, mentored by Satya Manik Afsar trio

MUMBAI: Young but supremely talented singer Amitesh Shukla just made his musical debut with the Punjabi track ‘Yaar Mere Donali' in direction of Satya Manik Afsar trio. Though it’s the first time Shukla recorded a song professionally, he is confident that the audience is going to love it.

“I am extremely excited and confident that people will enjoy my song and will shower their love and blessings on me. Undoubtedly, I am still very young and there is a lot to learn on the way. But at no point, I took this opportunity lightly. I gave my 100 percent to the my work,” he informed.

Talking about the experience of recording in a professional studio, Amitesh said, “Since my board exams are approaching, my parents were a little hesitant about sending me to Mumbai. Considering the situation, Manik sir (Manik Batra) made all the arrangements to record my song in Bhopal itself. He recorded my voice in various textures and pitches and later took it to Mumbai for finalizing and releasing.”

He added, “My first experience of recording in the studio taught me a lot of things, the most important of it was the realization that I have a long way to go. I have to work on sharpening my singing skills. In the studio, the microphone catches even the slightest of mistakes and amplifies every emotion. One has to be very precise in his/her pitch and notes.”

The song is produced by CCA Group of Gwalior in collaboration with Leitmotif Records Mumbai. It will release on the label ‘Leitmotif Records’ and shall be available on YouTube channel of Leitmotif Records and all streaming sites like ITunes, Spotify, Jiosaavn, Gaana, Wynk etc.