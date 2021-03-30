For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  30 Mar 2021 20:10 |  By RnMTeam

Adam Levine to perform at Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Wedding?

MUMBAI: Did Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani lock down their wedding singer? Not so fast...

As fans may recall, the "God's Country" star told Seth Meyers back in December that he wants Adam Levine to perform at his nuptials. "I've kind of decided that I've been doing this a long time and I've got a lot of favors out there," Shelton said, "and he may not like it, but Adam Levine's going to have to get the band together and come and play our wedding."

However, according to Levine, it's not exactly a done deal. "They can't afford me," he joked on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up. "No, sure...they haven't asked me yet. I would love—first of all, I was just texting, literally, with them. I love them so much. Just so funny you mentioned them 'cause I just texted them 10 minutes ago, just like, 'I miss you guys. I love you guys.'"

"Yeah, they're the best dude," Levine, who exited The Voice in 2019, continued. "I would love to. I'd be honored. They won't ask me though. They'll probably get like Luke Bryan or somebody."

Levine also shared that he was actually watching Late Night With Seth Meyers when Shelton gave him the shout-out.

"I was at home in quarantine, like watching, like late at night and I'm like, just watching, like Seth Meyers and he was on Seth Meyers and I'm like, ‘Oh, look it's this asshole,' not Seth Meyers, Blake," Levine noted. "And I'm like, "Here's that face. I can't forget that face.' And he's talking and they're talking about marriage and he's like, 'I'm going to get Adam Levine to come and play. He doesn't know it yet.' And I'm like sitting there in bed, like eating popcorn, and I'm like, 'Man, f--k you, I'm not coming to play your wedding.'"

Adam Levine Blake Shelton Gwen Stefani wedding
