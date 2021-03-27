For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  27 Mar 2021 18:48 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Ankit Tiwari gets a roaring response on Emraan Hashmi mashup at IPML, video goes Viral on the internet

MUMBAI: Singer Ankit Tiwari is always known for his soulful voice and melodies music that have won millions of hearts over the years. Recently, the ace singer set the stage of India Pro Music League that is premiered on Zee Tv on fire with his outstanding performance on the mashup of Emraan Hashmi’s most loved songs.

Ankit who represents EduauraaUPDanbbangs at IPML took everyone on a trip down the memory lane by crooning to some of Emraan Hashmi’s hit song that led to mass hysteria and within no time the Internet was flooded with all sorts of love and appreciation.

Expressing his gratitude to all the fans and audience, Ankit took to his social media sharing a post that says, “Thank you all for loving my Emraan Hashmi songs mashup at IPML and making it viral. After seeing such an immense response I have decided to make Emraan Hashmi songs medley and will put it on my channel just for you all”.

Fans are now excited to witness the medley which will be officially released on Ankit’s YouTube channel.

The Bollywood’s most preferred playback singer started his career way back in 2010. Ever since then, Ankit has treated masses with songs like Galliyan and Sunn Raha Hai from Ek Villain, Dil Cheez from Airlift, Soniye Dil Nahi from Baaghi 2, Tum Se Hi from Sadak 2 amongst many other successful charts.

Tags
Singer Ankit Tiwari Emraan Hashmi IPML Bollywood
Related news
News | 27 Mar 2021

See Cardi B fangirling over Kylie Jenner

MUMBAI: Two icons fangirling over each other? We love to see it. Tonight's brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at Kylie Jenner's cameo in Cardi B's "WAP" music video.

read more
News | 27 Mar 2021

Alexx O'Neil 'nervous and excited' about new single 'Twenty Days'

MUMBAI: Musician-actor Alexx ONell is all set to release his next single and music video, "Twenty Days". The song revolves around a man's dilemma on whether he should tell his former love how he feels about her, after a year apart, when she returns in 20 days.

read more
News | 27 Mar 2021

Armaan Malik: It's been so long since I've hung out with my fans

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik is dying to meet and hang out with his fans. The singer, who has recently recovered from Covid-19, took to social media on Friday to express his desire. Armaan shared a photo on Instagram where he can be seen shaking hands with fans at an event.

read more
News | 27 Mar 2021

Tanishk Bagchi: Thrilled to capture 'fun antics between a man and an ape' in new song

MUMBAI: Composer Tanishk Bagchi has composed music for the upcoming film "Hello Charlie", and he says he is thrilled to create a track titled "One two one two", which captures the antics that a man and an ape engage in together.

read more
News | 27 Mar 2021

Jubin Nautiyal: Shooting for music videos is fun

MUMBAI: Besides singing, musician Jubin Nautiyal says he also likes to feature in his music videos. While singing will always be his "first love", acting in music videos is fun, he adds.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Invisible to Government: Nightlife workers appeal to MPs to save ailing sector

MUMBAI: Representatives from nightlife industries, including nightclubs, supply chains, and live read more

News
This Holi, celebrate the colours of live with 104.8 Ishq FM'S 'Ishq Ke Rang'

MUMBAI: For Holi, 104.8 ISHQ FM, India’s only romantic radio station, launched a two weeklong camread more

News
Divo grabs the "Viral song of the Decade (Tamil)" at Mirchi Music Awards South 2021 for "Rowdy Baby"

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies basedread more

News
Brace yourself! Radio City launches the 12th Season of 'Radio City super singer'

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network announces the 12th season of India’s biggest siread more

News
Hungama Music brings Dolby Atmos to music streaming in India

MUMBAI: Hungama Music, one of the leading music streaming services in India, and Dolby Laboratoriread more

top# 5 articles

1
Dom Dolla returns with Pump The Brakes

MUMBAI: Having kept fans eagerly awaiting the next thumping instalment, Australia’s crowned electronic talent Dom Dolla hits the mark with the bold...read more

2
Chrissy Teigen spills John Legend and her adventurous sex stories

MUMBAI: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend certainly know how to make memories when visiting a Los Angeles-area hotspot. MUMBAI: The 35-year-old model...read more

3
See Cardi B fangirling over Kylie Jenner

MUMBAI: Two icons fangirling over each other? We love to see it. Tonight's brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians gave fans a behind-...read more

4
Oliver Heldens unleashes electric banger 'Zapdos' on Heldeep Records

MUMBAI: Oliver Heldens returns with his second release of 2020, with the fiery ‘Zapdos’ out today via Heldeep Records. Inspired by the original...read more

5
Justin Bieber questions Paparazzi about their 'shooting standards'

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is one protective husband. On Thursday, March 25, he and wife Hailey Bieber went out toThe Nice Guy restaurant and lounge in...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games