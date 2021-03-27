Singer Ankit Tiwari gets a roaring response on Emraan Hashmi mashup at IPML, video goes Viral on the internet

MUMBAI: Singer Ankit Tiwari is always known for his soulful voice and melodies music that have won millions of hearts over the years. Recently, the ace singer set the stage of India Pro Music League that is premiered on Zee Tv on fire with his outstanding performance on the mashup of Emraan Hashmi’s most loved songs.

Ankit who represents EduauraaUPDanbbangs at IPML took everyone on a trip down the memory lane by crooning to some of Emraan Hashmi’s hit song that led to mass hysteria and within no time the Internet was flooded with all sorts of love and appreciation.

Expressing his gratitude to all the fans and audience, Ankit took to his social media sharing a post that says, “Thank you all for loving my Emraan Hashmi songs mashup at IPML and making it viral. After seeing such an immense response I have decided to make Emraan Hashmi songs medley and will put it on my channel just for you all”.

Fans are now excited to witness the medley which will be officially released on Ankit’s YouTube channel.

The Bollywood’s most preferred playback singer started his career way back in 2010. Ever since then, Ankit has treated masses with songs like Galliyan and Sunn Raha Hai from Ek Villain, Dil Cheez from Airlift, Soniye Dil Nahi from Baaghi 2, Tum Se Hi from Sadak 2 amongst many other successful charts.