News |  27 Mar 2021 18:44 |  By RnMTeam

See Cardi B fangirling over Kylie Jenner

MUMBAI: Two icons fangirling over each other? We love to see it.

Tonight's brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at Kylie Jenner's cameo in Cardi B's "WAP" music video.

"Cardi B reached out to see if Kylie would be in her music video," Kris Jenner explains in the never-before-seen footage above. "This is Kylie's first day on the set. It's her big Cardi B video debut."

While Kylie flaunts her hot body on set, Kris and Cardi have a cute, candid moment backstage. "Thank you for asking Kylie to be in the video," the momager tells the rapper.

"I was literally praying to the lord every night," a visibly excited Cardi says.

"Did you say hi to Kylie?" Kris asks before the Grammy winner replies, "No not yet, I'm nervous."

"She's so excited to see you," the KUWTK star says before calling to her daughter, "Kylie, Cardi wants to say hi to you!"

When the two finally meet, Cardi can't help but fangirl over the makeup mogul as she gushes, "You look so good!"

"Oh my god, I'm so excited," Kylie replies.

"Like you don't understand, I prayed," Cardi tells her before Kylie quickly states, "It's the highlight of my career."

After Kylie asks about Cardi's daughter Kulture, the music superstar continues to gush over the E! star, "Your body looks wow!"

"I've gained a little quarantine weight so I'm happy," Kylie replies.

See Cardi and Kylie's adorable interaction in the KUWTK video above and scroll down to relive all the celeb cameos in Cardi's "WAP" music video.

WAP Cardi B Kylie Jenner music Singer
