Music producer Meghdeep bose shares his experience of working with Amal Mallik in Saina

MUMBAI: Meghdeep bose is a renowned and reputated music producer in the industry who has produced music for movies like Bharat, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, Kesari, and most recently Saina Starring Pareeniti Chopra movie is based on World Famous Indian Badminton Player Saina Nehwal

On this music project, Meghdeep adds, "This film was a special one as it was Amal's first film as a solo composer.

Amal and my association goes back to "Main Hoon Hero Tera" and it is very heartening to see his growth as a composer.

I would like to specially mention the director Amol Gupte. His outlook and understanding towards music is not just outstanding but also a boon when it comes to scoring the film.

The film's music has been very demanding considering the cocktail of emotions and situations it takes you through and having a director who understands sur and taal so well couldn't be less than a blessing".

He also shared his thoughts on how music producers are getting recognised globally "Compared to the previous decades, last few years, I have noticed a change in perception and awareness about a Music Producer and his role in Film music. Music producers have started getting the long due recognition as all across the globe, we are now being invited to international events like Film Premieres ans Red Carpet events, prestigious Music festivals and Awards, Panel discussions and Seminars. Film Credits too mention Music Producers globally...having said that, this is just the tip of the Iceberg and its yet, a long way to go".

He also added "I am working on a few film projects with Pritamda, Amal, Jam8 and Jatinder Shah and a few very interesting non-film projects with Vishal-Shekhar, Aditya Narayan & Azaan Sami".