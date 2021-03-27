For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  27 Mar 2021 12:00 |  By RnMTeam

Jubin Nautiyal to impress us with his acting chops in Bhushan Kumar's T-Series’ ’Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaha' also featuring Abhishek Singh and Samreen Kaur!

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal is on a career high having delivered the most hit songs last year. After 'Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du' crossing 90 million views on YouTube and 'Lut Gaye' inching towards the 300 million mark, the singer is back with another special single under the T-Series banner 'Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaha'.

Presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the track composed by Rochak Kohli and penned by Manoj Muntashir is all about the complexities of love and the pain of parting.

Talking about his experience filming the song, Jubin Nautiyal says, "My first passion will always be music but shooting for music videos is fun and a different experience too. Shooting ‘Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaha’ was challenging because of the extreme weather but the locations explored, the story and emotion behind it is beautifully captured. We hope the audiences enjoy the song as much as we enjoyed making it’ big love to my director Ashish panda ,as this is our 4th song together and we have created magic again.

Shot at the stunning Gulmarg, 'Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaha' directed by Ashish Panda features Jubin Nautiyal, Abhishek Singh and Samreen Kaur and tells a heart-wrenching tale that will leave you in tears.

While Jubin last featured in his single 'Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du' where he essayed the role of a filmmaker, he is all set to push the envelope performance-wise in 'Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaha'.

The artist gets raw and real in the melancholic track, conveying emotions not just through his vocals but also his expressions and body language in the track also featuring Abhishek Singh. Interestingly, Abhishek Singh is the Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police who followed his passion for acting and has always chosen to be part of interesting stories.

With breathe taking visuals, soulful music and power packed performances, 'Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaha' has blockbuster written all over it.

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series presents Jubin Nautiyal's 'Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaha'. The song will be out on T-Series' YouTube channel on the 31st March, 2021.

Tags
T-Series Bhushan Kumar music Songs
Related news
News | 27 Mar 2021

Music producer Meghdeep bose shares his experience of working with Amal Mallik in Saina

MUMBAI: Meghdeep bose is a renowned and reputated music producer in the industry who has produced music for movies like Bharat, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, Kesari, and most recently Saina Starring Pareeniti Chopra movie is based on World Famous Indian Badminton Player Saina Nehwal

read more
News | 27 Mar 2021

Adele really sings from her heart: Michael Kiwanuka

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka credits singer Adele for helping him understand how to perform well. He was a support actor for Adele when he had started his career in 2011 and said that he would witness the singer "sing from her heart".

read more
News | 27 Mar 2021

Alexx O'Neil 'nervous and excited' about new single 'Twenty Days'

MUMBAI: Musician-actor Alexx ONell is all set to release his next single and music video, "Twenty Days". The song revolves around a man's dilemma on whether he should tell his former love how he feels about her, after a year apart, when she returns in 20 days.

read more
News | 27 Mar 2021

BTS star Jungkook's solo hit 'Euphoria' sells over 500k units in US

MUMBAI: South Korean boy band BTS member Jeon Jungkook's single "Euphoria", which released in 2018, has sold over 500,000 units in the US, making it the first solo song by a Korean musician to do so.

read more
News | 27 Mar 2021

Kala chashma' music duo Prem-Hardeep out with new track

MUMBAI: Composer duo Prem-Hardeep's new track Kaise juda rahein is out now. The song has been sung by Stebin Ben and Sonna Rele, and written by Kunaal Vermaa and Rele. The video features Siddharth Gupta and Eugeniya.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Invisible to Government: Nightlife workers appeal to MPs to save ailing sector

MUMBAI: Representatives from nightlife industries, including nightclubs, supply chains, and live read more

News
This Holi, celebrate the colours of live with 104.8 Ishq FM'S 'Ishq Ke Rang'

MUMBAI: For Holi, 104.8 ISHQ FM, India’s only romantic radio station, launched a two weeklong camread more

News
Divo grabs the "Viral song of the Decade (Tamil)" at Mirchi Music Awards South 2021 for "Rowdy Baby"

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies basedread more

News
Brace yourself! Radio City launches the 12th Season of 'Radio City super singer'

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network announces the 12th season of India’s biggest siread more

News
Hungama Music brings Dolby Atmos to music streaming in India

MUMBAI: Hungama Music, one of the leading music streaming services in India, and Dolby Laboratoriread more

top# 5 articles

1
Adele really sings from her heart: Michael Kiwanuka

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka credits singer Adele for helping him understand how to perform well. He was a support actor for Adele when...read more

2
Global pop superstar Dua Lipa’s smash hit ‘Levitating’ remixed by iconic Indian producer Amaal Mallik featuring pop sensations Prakriti & Sukriti Kakar

MUMBAI: Today, Dua Lipa releases a remix of her global superhit song ‘Levitating’, remixed by none other than beloved multi-award winning Indian...read more

3
Jessica Simpson 'anxious' about watching Britney Spears docu-film

MUMBAI: American singer-songwriter Jessica Simpson is scared of watching the recently-released documentary on the life of pop star Britney Spears,...read more

4
Music producer Meghdeep bose shares his experience of working with Amal Mallik in Saina

MUMBAI: Meghdeep bose is a renowned and reputated music producer in the industry who has produced music for movies like Bharat, Kedarnath, Chhichhore...read more

5
Justin Bieber questions Paparazzi about their 'shooting standards'

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is one protective husband. On Thursday, March 25, he and wife Hailey Bieber went out toThe Nice Guy restaurant and lounge in...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games