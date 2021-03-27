BTS star Jungkook's solo hit 'Euphoria' sells over 500k units in US

MUMBAI: South Korean boy band BTS member Jeon Jungkook's single "Euphoria", which released in 2018, has sold over 500,000 units in the US, making it the first solo song by a Korean musician to do so.
With that record, it is now the first BTS solo song to be eligible for RIAA Gold Certification in the US.
Not surprisingly, the band's fanbase, also known as the Army, is celebrating the achievement, and multiple hashtags including GoldenEuphoria500K and congratulations Jungkook have been trending on Twitter since the news came out.
From producing a masterpiece to achieving this record, the fans can't stop congratulating the band and the 23-year-old singer-songwriter.
"Euphoria' has sold 500,000 units in the US making it the first solo song by Korean idol to achieve such a feat and it's eligible for a Gold RIAA Certificate. Congratulations Jungkook!! Record Setter Jungkook," wrote one user.
(Source: IANS)
