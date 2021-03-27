Alexx O'Neil 'nervous and excited' about new single 'Twenty Days'

MUMBAI: Musician-actor Alexx ONell is all set to release his next single and music video, "Twenty Days". The song revolves around a man's dilemma on whether he should tell his former love how he feels about her, after a year apart, when she returns in 20 days.

Alexx says that the song is very close to his heart.

"Of all my songs, 'Twenty Days' is possibly the closest to my heart -- the track and video convey the emotions just as I felt them while composing it, and the credit for that goes to an amazing team, including Bharat Goel and Shama Sikander here in India, and Ben Hillier in the UK," he says.

He adds that he is eagerly waiting to see how the song is accepted by the audience.

"I'm equal parts nervous and excited, but I can't wait for Twenty Days to be out and I sincerely hope that people will connect with it," he says.

The music video will release on April 2 on his official Youtube channel, AlexxONellMusic.

The actor was recently seen playing an American journalist in the horror comedy "Roohie", and the Sushmita Sen-starrer web series "Aarya".

