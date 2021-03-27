Alexx O'Neil 'nervous and excited' about new single 'Twenty Days'

MUMBAI: Musician-actor Alexx ONell is all set to release his next single and music video, "Twenty Days". The song revolves around a man's dilemma on whether he should tell his former love how he feels about her, after a year apart, when she returns in 20 days.
Alexx says that the song is very close to his heart.
"Of all my songs, 'Twenty Days' is possibly the closest to my heart -- the track and video convey the emotions just as I felt them while composing it, and the credit for that goes to an amazing team, including Bharat Goel and Shama Sikander here in India, and Ben Hillier in the UK," he says.
He adds that he is eagerly waiting to see how the song is accepted by the audience.
"I'm equal parts nervous and excited, but I can't wait for Twenty Days to be out and I sincerely hope that people will connect with it," he says.
The music video will release on April 2 on his official Youtube channel, AlexxONellMusic.
The actor was recently seen playing an American journalist in the horror comedy "Roohie", and the Sushmita Sen-starrer web series "Aarya".
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Representatives from nightlife industries, including nightclubs, supply chains, and live read more
MUMBAI: For Holi, 104.8 ISHQ FM, India’s only romantic radio station, launched a two weeklong camread more
MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies basedread more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network announces the 12th season of India’s biggest siread more
MUMBAI: Hungama Music, one of the leading music streaming services in India, and Dolby Laboratoriread more
MUMBAI: Holi is just two days away, and people can't keep calm to celebrate the festival of colours with joy and happiness. Like commoners, Neha...read more
MUMBAI: Meghdeep bose is a renowned and reputated music producer in the industry who has produced music for movies like Bharat, Kedarnath, Chhichhore...read more
MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is one protective husband. On Thursday, March 25, he and wife Hailey Bieber went out toThe Nice Guy restaurant and lounge in...read more
MUMBAI: Indian musicians, just like millions of fans of the rock band Strings, were shocked when the Pakistani group announced that they were "...read more
MUMBAI: Besides singing, musician Jubin Nautiyal says he also likes to feature in his music videos. While singing will always be his "first love",...read more