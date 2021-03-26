Smriti Kalra and Dheeraj Dhoopkar's music video 'Jogiya' is out now!

MUMBAI: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Smriti Kalra starrer music video "Jogiya" that has been the talk of the town for the last few days is finally out. The song is sung by Shibani Kashyap and is beautifully directed by Mehul Gadani. Jogiya showcases a totally new avatar of the very popular actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, showing him as a sardar and a Punjabi Munda. Gorgeous actress Smriti Kalra will also be seen in a new avatar as a Punjabi Kudi. The song was released under the label Amplify headed by Varun Prabhudayal Gupta.

-Dheeraj Dhoopar says "Jogiya is an amazing song that was beautifully shot in and around Chandigarh. The moment I heard this song, I loved it, it is beautifully sung by Shibani Kashyap. It took me no time to confirm this. The song is beautifully shot in and around Chandigarh's remarkable locales. This is also the first time I ever wore a Pagdi and every one really loved me in the look. It was a very emotional moment for my in-laws as they are Sardars. This is a wonderful project to be a part of. Also, for the first time, I will be sharing screen space with Smriti Kalra and I feel the two of us are looking very good together on-screen."

-Smriti Kalra says, "The song Jogiya is a foot-tapping catchy number that I bet once you hear you'll be humming for the rest of your life. It's been beautifully shot in the interiors of Punjab. I always wanted to visit such a place and run around in Sarson Ke Khet(Mustard fields) because we've grown up to Raj and Simran of DDLJ, that's exactly what I did and I found my Jogiya. It's been sung by Shibani Kashyap, she's a rockstar we all know. It's been shot by MG Mehul Gadani. Amplify's Varun Prabhudayal Gupta, the production team, the cast and crew, everyone worked as a team and made sure the vision was achieved."

-Shibani Kashyap adds " JOGIYA is a beautiful song drenched in romance and has helped me to revisit my roots, that is Punjab which is where I am from. I created this song with the help of extremely talented Manpal singh who has co composed this song and written the lyrics so beautifully along with Kaku Qalandar. When Raaj Suri listened to JOGIYA he instantly loved it and decided to get this project together. I was thrilled when Dheeraj Dhoopar heard Jogiya and loved it and agreed to feature as Jogiya. I am so happy with the way the video has turned out. Kudos to the director Mehul Gadani for making this song look so beautiful, which is set against the colourful locations of punjab, the song is looking so grand !! Big thanks to lovely Smriti Kalra for her beautiful and stellar performance in the video ! Big thanks to the very talented designer Rosy Ahluwalia for our costumes ! Big thanks to Amplify the Music Label, Ankur Gupta and Varun Gupta for believing in this song and promoting marketing and releasing this song in such a big way !

Big thanks to Sandeep Saxena for programming the music so beautifully and to Bhanu Thakur for mixing and mastering ! Once again big thanks to Raaj Suri for waving his magic wand and producing the video ! Here's to Jogiya... the love anthem of the year !".

Dheeraj also adds " The shoot was wonderfully executed by Mehul Gadani and very well supported by Varun Prabhudayal Gupta from Amplify. I strongly remember the kind of love I received from my fans in Punjab. There was an incident where small kids stopped outside my car to click a selfie with me. I mean these memories remain in our lives forever".

On working with the charmer Mr Dhoopar, Smriti says, " Dheeraj is a thorough professional and what makes shooting with him joyous is the fact that he makes you feel at home. And that's a very rare quality. He has his heart and mind in place. It was very easy shooting with him. I didn't feel for once that I met him for the first time on the shoot. It's like we hit it off instantly".

In the past, the label Amplify has supported new indie artists across the globe, being amongst the first such label in the country to do so, they have worked with are Richa Sharma, Hariharan, Jaspinder Narula, Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, Malini Awasthi, Simran Choudhary and other prominent artists.