Singer Savaniee Ravindrra wins the 'Best Playback Singer'(Female) award for film 'Bardo' at 67th National Film Awards

MUMBAI: A prominent playback singer 'Savaniee Ravindrra' who is known for her melodies voice, completed her dream of winning the 'Best Playback Singer Female award for her song 'Ran Petala' from the movie 'Bardo'. She is getting huge appreciation from the Marathi industry as well as her co-artists. Savaniee has previously sung songs in various languages like Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Gujrati, Bengali.

While expressing her views on winning the national award, the singer says, "I am speechless, and it is hard for me to describe how happy I'm , I feel like my hard work and dedication has finally paid off thank you, God. My mentor, My Parents played a very important role in this journey. Now after winning this award I have more responsibility, I have to constantly try being better and try to give out the best of myself and I will make sure people will love my work."

While speaking about her song from the film Bardo directed by Bhimrao Mude, composed by famous singer Rohan-Rohan the movie is yet to release. The speciality of this song is that Rohan-Rohan made me change my tone and gave a rural touch to this song. Before this, I have only sung romantic and emotional songs but this time they believed in me, I still remember how we recorded this song. This song will always be very emotional for me.

Savaniee further says, "This award recieved is the most special one. I have received nominations in various places till date. But I didn't get the award. For the song that I have sung in the past, I was waiting for an award, and that moment came, for the first time in my life I got a 'National Award' . So this award is very special to me. I will always be indebted to God, the audience, and all my gurus".