News |  26 Mar 2021 17:50

Rohanpreet Singh lifts Neha Kakkar during pre holy pool party

MUMBAI: Holi is just two days away, and people can't keep calm to celebrate the festival of colours with joy and happiness. Like commoners, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are also excited to celebrate their first Holi after marriage. They have already kickstarted the celebration at their home by throwing a pool party ahead of Holi 2021.

The Indian Idol 12 judge recently shared a video on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Maaroon Pichkari Hoke Left, Hoke Right!!! Pre #Holi fun with Family at homeeee.. Song: #TeraSuit #TonyKakkar #NehuPreet #Jasly."

In the video, we can see Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh dancing to Tony Kakkar's famous song 'Tera Suit' featuring Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. Interestingly, Rohanpreet can be seen lifting Neha and the couple is accompanied by their friends and brother Tony Kakkar, as they have fun in the pool.

Neha Kakkar Rohanpreet Singh Tera Suit song Holi Pool Party
