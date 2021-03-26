Qaran unviels his latest single ‘Hope You Don’t Mind’ ft The Rish

MUMBAI: The experience of love is not without its ups and downs. Presenting it all with a fun spin, the “Tareefan” hitmaker, QARAN, known for introducing new talent as he did in “Tareefan Reprise” once again features a new talented artist, The Rish. After Tareefan, Haaye Oye & his most recent collaboration with world renowned DJ/Producer R3HAB called Ki Kehna, Qaran moves into a different soundscape while retaining his signature sound with this new record 'HYDM'.

Excited about the release of the song, he says, “With HYDM, I wanted my music to move into a different soundscape while retaining my signature sound. The production & overall sound of this record is one I’m excited to share with the world. It’s a sound that hasn’t been explored in Indian music, and yet one that feels right at home in 2021. One of the challenges I gave myself with this record was to make organic instruments feel synthesised and synthesised instruments feel organic. This approach is the foundation of HYDM’s soundscape.”

Shot amidst the pandemic, the track features Qaran and the popular actress of Anupama and Tu Aashiqui fame, Nidhi Shah, this refreshing and honest collaboration is re-imagining romance. Talking about the video , Qaran adds,' I told Malay Prakash (director) & Gaurav Mishra (film producer) that I wanted this video to show the contrast of how people saw their lives before and after a serious romantic relationship. I believe they’ve achieved just that with the music video. Nidhi Shah (female lead) did an excellent job of bringing her character to life on camera & did so in a way that a lot of people can connect to .”

“Independent music in India is in such an exciting & dynamic place right now & I’m always grateful to be a part of that conversation. I’m looking forward to releasing more records in 2021 & to continue pushing the boundaries of Indian music.' concludes Qaran.

Released by Sony Music India, Hope You Don't Mind is available on all streaming platforms now.