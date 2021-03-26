Pranati Khanna dropped 'Much Better’ in collaboration with RedBull

MUMBAI: Pranati Khanna aka Peekay release her latest single "Much Better" in collaboration with Red Bull.
“Much Better” is the kind of song you listen to first thing in the morning. It screams joy, laughter, simplicity and sass.
The truth behind the song is that Peekay started hanging out with some of the kids in that lived in the basti behind her apartment and fell in love with their spirit. No Chanel – just Cricket!
Her second ever major release since her first in 2020 – Peekay has collaborated with Red Bull and fellow Opinion Leaders from Hyderabad to come out with a killer dance video to the song and they can’t wait for the world to dance with them soon!
https://soundcloud.com/pranatikhanna/much-better-master-28-jan/s-AXKoeV7...
