Niall Horan opens up about feeling trapped in One Direction

MUMBAI: As a member of the biggest British boy band, Niall Horan reflected on times he felt trapped in One Direction. In a recent episode of People, Just People with host Dermot O'Leary, Niall revealed how he sometimes felt ‘like a prisoner’ due to the persistence of super fans throughout his boy band days. Recalling particular incidents of when fans would swarm their hotels or follow their every move, the singer tried to explain the overwhelming situation.
Niall talked about how some fans would bang on the car window, making it difficult for them to come out of the vehicle. “I struggled with the idea of, why won’t you just let us out? We just want to go for a walk, you know?” Niall elaborated. The singer said how in their initial days, he wouldn’t comprehend the behaviour of the fans, “But, you can’t get inside the brain of a fan, and now I completely get it, but at the time, you’re like, you’re our age! Just let us out! We just want to walk down the street. You must understand!”
Niall also explained another shocking situation, him and his bandmate Liam had to encounter when they simply wanted to head to a store one day, “Me and Louie were playing FIFA in the room, and Liam comes up and is like, ‘Come on, let’s go.’ And Louie still had his curtains pulled. Then Louie goes, ‘Just have a lookout that window.’ The police had done a headcount, and there were 10,000 people in the street the whole time.”
MUMBAI: Representatives from nightlife industries, including nightclubs, supply chains, and live read more
MUMBAI: For Holi, 104.8 ISHQ FM, India’s only romantic radio station, launched a two weeklong camread more
MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies basedread more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network announces the 12th season of India’s biggest siread more
MUMBAI: Hungama Music, one of the leading music streaming services in India, and Dolby Laboratoriread more
MUMBAI: After achieving international fame for his devotional numbers, Qyuki star Jishan Ali Thobani is all set to carve his way to more glory with a...read more
MUMBAI: Hip-hop artist Shayaan Bhat aka Shen B has released the first single from his debut EP, Zamaana. The four-track EP — comprising the powerful...read more
MUMBAI: In the last few years, Bhushan Kumar has catapulted himself as the topmost producer of today's times. Kumar's banner T-Series is the force...read more
MUMBAI: A prominent playback singer 'Savaniee Ravindrra' who is known for her melodies voice, completed her dream of winning the 'Best Playback...read more
MUMBAI: RECORDS Nashville/Arista Nashville Platinum singer-songwriter MATT STELL is continuing to hone his creative craft with the release of his...read more