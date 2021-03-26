For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  26 Mar 2021 18:21

Niall Horan opens up about feeling trapped in One Direction

MUMBAI: As a member of the biggest British boy band, Niall Horan reflected on times he felt trapped in One Direction. In a recent episode of People, Just People with host Dermot O'Leary, Niall revealed how he sometimes felt ‘like a prisoner’ due to the persistence of super fans throughout his boy band days. Recalling particular incidents of when fans would swarm their hotels or follow their every move, the singer tried to explain the overwhelming situation.

Niall talked about how some fans would bang on the car window, making it difficult for them to come out of the vehicle. “I struggled with the idea of, why won’t you just let us out? We just want to go for a walk, you know?” Niall elaborated. The singer said how in their initial days, he wouldn’t comprehend the behaviour of the fans, “But, you can’t get inside the brain of a fan, and now I completely get it, but at the time, you’re like, you’re our age! Just let us out! We just want to walk down the street. You must understand!”

Niall also explained another shocking situation, him and his bandmate Liam had to encounter when they simply wanted to head to a store one day, “Me and Louie were playing FIFA in the room, and Liam comes up and is like, ‘Come on, let’s go.’ And Louie still had his curtains pulled. Then Louie goes, ‘Just have a lookout that window.’ The police had done a headcount, and there were 10,000 people in the street the whole time.”

