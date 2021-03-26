For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  26 Mar 2021 18:59 |  By RnMTeam

Matt Stell to premiere "That Ain't Me No More" music video TONIGHT (3/24) @ 7pm CT

MUMBAI: RECORDS Nashville/Arista Nashville Platinum singer-songwriter MATT STELL is continuing to hone his creative craft with the release of his new music video, “That Ain’t Me No More.” Matt made his acting debut in “If I Was A Bar” last year, playing thirteen different comedic characters in the hilarious clip. This week, he expands his range with a more cinematic role in the debut of his “That Ain’t Me No More” official music video, premiering tonight, Wednesday, March 24 at 7:15pm CT on YouTube at https://ms.lnk.to/TAMNMvideo following an exclusive interview with TV and radio host Cody Alan at 7pm CT.

Directed by Dustin Haney and filmed in the Nashville area, the moody video for “That Ain’t Me No More” follows Matt’s character as he attempts to overcome a troubled past, turn over a new leaf and come to terms with the fact that his ex-girlfriend has moved on to someone new. The cut opens with Matt trying to get a job at a concrete plant, something not unfamiliar to Matt who worked construction at home in Arkansas prior to making it in music.

“I can’t wait for people to see the video. It tells the story of the song in a really interesting way,” says Stell. “It got me back on a job site working like I used to do before I moved to Nashville. In the video I also get my heart broken by a beautiful girl, which I know a thing or two about. I got to do some acting in this video— technically it’s only one line (actually five words) but I didn’t mess it up so that's a win. I’m proud of this song and I’m proud of this video! Check it out!”

Tune in to CMT’s Hot 20 this weekend, March 27-28, at 9am ET/8am CT for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look from the set of his music video!

“That Ain’t Me No More” is quickly rising on the country radio charts, the follow up to his back-to-back No. 1 singles “Prayed For You” and “Everywhere But On.”  

The “atmospheric power ballad” (Rolling Stone) is written by Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Smith Ahnquist, Jake Mitchell and Nick Donley and co-produced by Matt with Ash Bowers. “That Ain’t Me No More” delivers Matt’s first new music since October’s Better Than That EP. The Arkansas native is one of only seven debut country artists in the last five years to have their first two singles top the charts. Matt has amassed 390 Million cumulative streams to date and has certainly earned his spot as one of only five performers selected to Country Radio Seminar’s 2021 New Faces of Country Music class.

 

Tags
Matt Stell That Ain’t Me No More music video
Related news
News | 18 Dec 2020

Matt Stell celebrates second #1 single with free virtual concert on December 20 at 7pm CT

MUMBAI: Platinum certified country artist Matt Stell will close out the year celebrating his second No. 1 single, “Everywhere But On,” and being named to Country Radio Seminar’s 2021 New Faces of Country Music class with a free virtual concert on Sunday, December 20 at 7 p.m. CT.

read more
News | 12 Dec 2020

Felix Jaehn, Cheat Codes & Bow Anderson share 'I Just Wanna' and music video

MUMBAI: Felix Jaehn returns to the release radar with ‘I Just Wanna’, the latest single to come from the established German talent since his late August-released LGBTQIA+ anthem ‘No Therapy’.

read more
News | 09 Dec 2020

GENTLE SAVAGE: Band Members & Cartonist React On New 'Honey Bunny -the Rock'n Roll Transformation' Analog Animation Music Video!

MUMBAI: On November 27th, Finnish Rockers GENTLE SAVAGE, formed in 2013, unleashed their new analog animation music video of an adventure in the Underworld, 'Honey Bunny -the Rock'n Roll transformation'.

read more
News | 08 Dec 2020

GENUS ORDINIS DEI reveal "Torture" music video (Episode 5) from Glare of Deliverance video series / new album out now

MUMBAI: Symphonic death metal masters Genus Ordinis Dei have just released their long-awaited full-length concept album entitled Glare Of Deliverance which tells the epic story of Eleanor, a young woman persecuted for crimes of witchcraft by the Holy Inquisition.

read more
News | 16 Nov 2020

'Feel Good Friday', video is out- Matt Stell's Give A Damn Foundation continues to give back

MUMBAI: Platinum certified country artist Matt Stell, who just scored his second consecutive No. 1 single on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay charts with “Everywhere But On,” celebrated by donating $5,000 to St.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Invisible to Government: Nightlife workers appeal to MPs to save ailing sector

MUMBAI: Representatives from nightlife industries, including nightclubs, supply chains, and live read more

News
This Holi, celebrate the colours of live with 104.8 Ishq FM'S 'Ishq Ke Rang'

MUMBAI: For Holi, 104.8 ISHQ FM, India’s only romantic radio station, launched a two weeklong camread more

News
Divo grabs the "Viral song of the Decade (Tamil)" at Mirchi Music Awards South 2021 for "Rowdy Baby"

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies basedread more

News
Brace yourself! Radio City launches the 12th Season of 'Radio City super singer'

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network announces the 12th season of India’s biggest siread more

News
Hungama Music brings Dolby Atmos to music streaming in India

MUMBAI: Hungama Music, one of the leading music streaming services in India, and Dolby Laboratoriread more

top# 5 articles

1
Prashant Ingole and Ammul Goel on the launch of their new music label

Lyricist, composer, and director Prashant Ingole wants to keep no stones unturned. Prashant had been working on a lot of Indie singles during the...read more

2
Neetu Kapoor: Neha Kakkar is like a daughter to me

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who met singer Neha Kakkar during a recent shoot of "Indian Idol" season 12, congratulated the singer on her...read more

3
Bhushan Kumar, Emraan Hashmi and Jubin Nautiyal deliver another chartbuster 'Lut Gaye' as it inches towards the 300M mark in over a month's time

MUMBAI: After the blockbuster single ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon’, producer Bhushan Kumar and actor Emraan Hashmi have another winner on their hands...read more

4
Kourtney Kardashian has 'a great boyfriend' in Travis Barker

MUMBAI: Musician Travis Barker is reportedly making girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian very happy in their new relationship. The two, who have been...read more

5
Oliver Heldens unleashes electric banger 'Zapdos' on Heldeep Records

MUMBAI: Oliver Heldens returns with his second release of 2020, with the fiery ‘Zapdos’ out today via Heldeep Records. Inspired by the original...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games